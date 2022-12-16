Dothan wrestling shows improvement despite losses

Dothan’s wrestling team showed some improvement, capturing 10 on-the-mat victories and two exhibition wins during a quad meet at Opelika Thursday night.

The Wolves lost to Central of Phenix City 48-30, to Opelika 52-24 and to Prattville 54-30. However, they won four individual matches against Central and Prattville and two versus Opelika. It was the most wins during a meet this season for DHS.

Earning wins against Central-Phenix City were Zachary Walker (170), Kunyea Moore (182), James Carroll (220) and Mykel Lowe (285). All won on first-period pins over their opponents. Cooper Hall received a forfeit win as well.

Six other Dothan wrestlers competed, including Caleb Ham (106), who went into the final minute in the third and final period before, and Nick Johnson (126), who went deep into the second period before falling.

The Wolves won two exhibition matches after the Central dual with Brian Mitchell and Mason Stewart both winning on a first-period pin.

Walker (170), Moore (182), Lowe (285) and Hall (113) all won matches against Prattville – all on pins in the first minute of the match.

Dothan also had an exhibition winner as Isaiah Miatke pinned his opponent.

Versus Opelika, Moore (182) and Lowe (285) both won matches, giving both a perfect 3-0 night. Ham (106) and Hall (113) both won by forfeit.