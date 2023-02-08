Dothan finished the regular season with home dual-match victories over forfeit-riddled Northside Methodist and Marianna on Tuesday night.

The Wolves beat Northside Methodist 48-21 behind six forfeits and two on-mat wins. They beat Marianna 59-6 behind seven forfeits and three on-mat wins.

Versus NMA, Caleb Ham and Jimmy Berry took the contested wins. Ham pinned Logan Ward in the 106-pound match-up, 3:29 into the match, while Berry won at 160 on a pin 50 seconds into the match over Thomas Whitehurst.

Receiving forfeit wins for DHS were Cooper Hall (113), Nick Johnson (126), Tyler Phipps (132), Zachary Walker (170), James Carroll (220) and Mykel Lowe (285).

Against Marianna, Carroll won by pinfall (1:35 into the match), Tylan Rivers won by pinfall (1:16) and Cole Motzenbecker won a 15-0 tech fall decision in the second period. Phipps lost his match on a second-period pin, while Ham, Hall, Johnson, Berry, Walker, Kunyea Moore (182) and Isaiah Miatke (285) all received forfeits.

Northside Methodist goes 1-1: Northside Methodist defeated Marianna 41-9 and lost to Dothan 48-21 in a tri-match at Dothan High.

In the win over Marianna, David Bailey (132 weight class) took a 17-2 tech fall win over Marianna’s Andrew Lifts and Wesley Hartman (160) pinned Marianna’s Braden Humphrey (1:16 into match). Logan Ward (106), James Dix (145), Thomas Whitehurst (160), Tucker Blackwell (170) and Brayden Monk (195) all received forfeit wins.

Marianna’s two winners were Trace Smith with an 11-5 decision over Jesse Dyson at 138 and a David Miller forfeit win at 220.