Dothan's Alexis Hudgens signs with Alabama State for basketball

“She is the most talented player I’ve ever coached,” Benjamin said. “It has been an honor to be her coach for the past six years (including the upcoming season).”

Hudgens said Wednesday’s signing was a fulfillment of a long-life dream.

“When I was little that is all I ever dreamed of – to be able to play at the highest division of basketball and everything has come true.”

She will do so about two hours from home in Montgomery.

“It is not that far from home and they have a good program,” Hudgens said, who believes, “Seeing the court, shooting the ball and passing,” are her best attributes in the game.

Benjamin said Hudgens had natural basketball abilities, especially in making things happen for her and for her teammates.

“She is calm and it comes naturally to her,” Benjamin said. “You hear people say the game slows down for them and for her, it is in slow motion. She sees things before they happen. She also makes things happen for other people.”

Hudgens, who has the ability to play multiple positions, wasn’t sure what her role might for the Hornets when she becomes part of the program next November, but had a plan going in.

“Just playing, giving it my all, playing 100 percent and making a difference on the court,” Hudgens said.