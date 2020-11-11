Dothan's Alexis Hudgens signs with Alabama State for basketball

Dothan girls basketball Dishon Benjamin remembers vividly the first time he saw Alexis Hudgens with a basketball and knew right away that she was a special player.
“The first time I saw her was in the gym after one of our games and I knew she was different because she was talking to someone and she was dribbling the ball at the same time without looking at the ball. That was as a sixth grader,” Benjamin said.
Now six years later, Hudgens, a two-time all-state guard, is taking her talents to the Division-I college level after signing Wednesday with Alabama State University in Montgomery.
“It feels great,” Hudgens said of signing. “It is a great accomplishment in my career. I am blessed to move on.”
She is believed to be the first girls basketball player from the city of Dothan to sign for a Division-I program since Gabby Williams inked with Alabama A&M in 2008.
A 5-foot-8 guard, Hudgens was part of Northview’s program from the seventh grade through her sophomore year before the school merged with Dothan into one program last season. For her career, she has earned 1,680 points along with close to 500 rebounds and 400 assists.
This past winter, she averaged 14.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.7 steals in leading the Wolves to a 23-4 record and to the Class 6A Southeast Regional Tournament finals. She averaged 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.6 steals as a junior.
Support Local Journalism
“She is the most talented player I’ve ever coached,” Benjamin said. “It has been an honor to be her coach for the past six years (including the upcoming season).”
Hudgens said Wednesday’s signing was a fulfillment of a long-life dream.
“When I was little that is all I ever dreamed of – to be able to play at the highest division of basketball and everything has come true.”
She will do so about two hours from home in Montgomery.
“It is not that far from home and they have a good program,” Hudgens said, who believes, “Seeing the court, shooting the ball and passing,” are her best attributes in the game.
Benjamin said Hudgens had natural basketball abilities, especially in making things happen for her and for her teammates.
“She is calm and it comes naturally to her,” Benjamin said. “You hear people say the game slows down for them and for her, it is in slow motion. She sees things before they happen. She also makes things happen for other people.”
Hudgens, who has the ability to play multiple positions, wasn’t sure what her role might for the Hornets when she becomes part of the program next November, but had a plan going in.
“Just playing, giving it my all, playing 100 percent and making a difference on the court,” Hudgens said.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!