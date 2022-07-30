Dothan's Charlie Bell has spent 35 years involved with Dixie Youth Baseball

Charlie Bell’s 35-year association with Dixie Youth Baseball began innocently enough when he took his son to a sign-up meeting.

“When my son was 5 and we were living in Malvern, he wanted to play ball,” Bell said. “There was a meeting in the lunchroom, so I took him.

“I was working two jobs … and they said, ‘We’re going to need some coaches.’”

Bell looked down as if not to draw any attention to himself.

It didn’t work.

“My son, Brad, grabs my hand and holds it up,” Bell said.

That was the beginning of Bell becoming a coach in youth league baseball, followed by being an umpire and eventually overseeing the umpires in the district. He then became a district director for Dixie Youth Baseball, then deputy state director and now holds the title of state director.

This weekend, however, while the Division I and Division II Coach-Pitch (8-under) World Series is being held at James Oates Park in Dothan, Bell has other duties.

“I’m not here today as a Dixie Youth official, I’m here as a cook,” Bell said as he stood inside the concession stand. “I’m running all of this and in charge of the gate and that kind of stuff.”

Working in the concession stand – something he’s done for 21 years – came after his family moved from Malvern to Dothan and his son and daughter, Sabrina, started playing at Doug Tew park.

After just watching as a parent for a year, Bell began coaching again for several years and then returned to umpiring, eventually becoming the head umpire, which included scheduling the umpires and scorekeepers.

“I did that for about seven or eight years … maybe 10,” Bell said. “I still did that and then I took over the concession stand.”

When the Dothan American League moved from Doug Tew to the newly-built James Oates Park in 2017, Bell continued to oversee the concessions.

“I’ve been doing the concession stand for about 20 years,” Bell said. “Well, maybe 21. That popcorn machine was 20 years old when we replaced it last year … that’s the one we brought from Doug Tew,” Bell added as he pointed over to the machine.

It’s been a labor of love for Bell as he’s watched thousands of kids go through the Dothan American League program.

“I’ve got kids come up that say, ‘Hey Mr. Charlie’ and they may be 30 years old,” Bell said. “Some of them I remember their names, some of them I don’t. You might not know who they are, but they know you.”

On Saturday, Bell was overseeing a busy concession stand, doing whatever it took to help things run smooth and get out fresh food to the many fans and players in attendance.

The most popular items?

“We’ve got so many … cheese sticks, sausage dogs,” Bell said. “On the weekend when we do travel ball tournaments, we get here at 7 o’clock and serve breakfast.

“I’ll cook 180 to 190 eggs on the weekend. I’ll cook fried egg sandwiches, BLTs … they get here at 7 o’clock and the first game is at 8, so they’re hungry.”

His wife of 50 years, Karen, has always supported his role with Dixie Youth Baseball.

“I probably spent 20 of our anniversaries at the ballpark,” Bell said. “She was a nurse and delivered babies for 25 years.”

While she worked at a local hospital before retiring, he worked at Porter’s Service Station for many years.

“She worked a 3 to 11 shift,” Bell said. “I’d go to work and on her way to work she would come by to see me. When I would get off work, I’d go to the ballpark. By the time she got home from the hospital, I’d be asleep.”

Several months ago, Bell was presented with the Silent Heroes of the Wiregrass award by Wiregrass Electric Cooperative for his work with the Dothan American League and Dixie Youth Baseball.

“That was surprising, because normally I stay behind the scenes,” Bell said. “Mike Bailey, who used to be the league president, nominated me. He said, ‘I know you don’t like to be out front, but you can’t turn this down.’

“People ask me about it and say, ‘Why didn’t you tell me about it.’ I say, ‘Because it’s silent.’ They give you some money to use for whatever.

“If a kid doesn’t have a glove, you buy them one. If they can’t afford a registration fee, I can pay it. I just got it in a separate fund so if somebody needs something, I can help them out.”

Bell got yet another surprise this summer when his children – daughters Katie, Jennifer and Sabrina and son Brad – purchased a commemorative paver brick in his name placed near an entrance gate at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves. It reads: FOR THE LOVE OF THE GAME! TO OUR HERO CHARLIE BELL. DOTHAN, ALABAMA.

Bell gets emotional when thinking back on the moment. Not only is the paver at Truist Park, but a replica was given to him to take home.

“They all came walking in,” Bell said of being in a hotel room before a game in Atlanta. “They had the box and said, ‘Go ahead and open it’ and that’s what it (replica paver) was. I’ve got it at home.”

After the World Series ends in Dothan either Monday or Tuesday, depending on if there are any if-necessary championship games, Bell will leave his concession duties and put back on his Dixie Youth Baseball officials hat.

“I leave Thursday to go to Lumberton, N.C., for seven days for the older age groups (World Series),” Bell said of being a state representative. “That’s where we have our meetings and vote on rules and different stuff like that.”

When the season rolls around again next year, expect the 72-year-old Bell to be back at James Oates Park.

“Maybe one more year,” Bell said when asked how much longer he’ll stay involved with Dixie Youth. “I enjoy it, though.”

Results from games Saturday in the Dixie Youth World Series can be viewed by going to the website dixie.org