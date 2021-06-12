Dothan's Chase Allsup, G.W. Long's Drew Miller headline Dothan Eagle Super 12 baseball selections

Behind a special-called team meeting and some changes by Miller, the Rebels surged at the right time. They won 11 of the next 12 games, including four playoff series to reach the Class 2A state finals. G.W. Long also avenged the series loss to Ariton by beating the Purple Cats in the semifinal round.

The Rebels lost the championship series to Westbrook Christian and finished the season 23-14, but reached the finals after a year of mostly struggling.

“When you lose the way we did (to Ariton in regular season), we had to gather everybody together,” Miller said. “(It) almost felt like we got slapped in the face (by Ariton). That kind of me gave me an opportunity to bring us back to earth and say, ‘Hey, if this is what we want (play in state finals), we have to do this, this and this. If that is what we are saying we want to do then we are going to have to do some different things.’

"We had to be honest with some people and some situations we had. It all kind of worked out at the right time.”

Miller said it was a special-called meeting where things were laid out and it wasn’t an easy situation.