Dothan's Field Dismuke eager for second chance at Future Masters

Though somewhat of a newcomer to the game of golf, Field Dismuke has plenty of natural talent and is quickly making a name for himself on the junior golf circuit.

“He’s as strong as an ox,” said Kevin Klein, who coached the rising eighth-grader at Houston Academy this past spring. “He’s a good all-around player.

“He’s still working on his short game; putting is not his strength right now. He’ll get better at that. He’s super competitive; he doesn’t like losing.”

It’s the mental side of the game that has been the most challenging for Dismuke, though he’s got a much better handle on that nowadays.

“I used to get really mad about a bad hole, and I couldn’t get over it and it would make my whole round bad,” Dismuke said. “But now I have a new thing where I can’t pick up my bag until I’ve gotten over my last shot.”

And what does he do to regain his composure before picking up that bag?

“Just a lot of breathing,” Dismuke said.

Dismuke, who turned 14 Thursday, will be competing in the Press Thornton Future Masters at the Dothan Country Club starting Sunday in the 13-14 age division. He is scheduled to tee off with the first group on hole No. 10 at 6:54 a.m.

It will mark the second year for Dismuke to compete in the tournament. He just began playing the sport two years ago.

“I really started playing because my dad (Bryan Dismuke) played and I started to come out here a lot with him,” Dismuke said. “And then a lot of my friends started playing because of COVID and it kind of gave an excuse to come out here and play with them.

“I started to realize I was pretty good at it and started to play a lot and practice a lot. The more I played, the better I got. It’s just been a lot of hard work and practice to get here.”

Dismuke had played other sports growing up, and believes baseball helped him as a golfer, especially with driving the ball.

“I have good hand-eye coordination and it kind of translated into golf,” Dismuke said. “It (hitting drives straight) came pretty natural, but sometimes there would be one odd one that went out. But my golf coaches and my dad have helped me.”

Dismuke played in his first junior golf tournament in Moultrie, Ga., about four months after first trying the sport.

“I played pretty solid the first day and wasn’t expecting much,” Dismuke said. “It was just to go out there and get some experience. I played not my best the second day, but I knew I could do it after that.”

He decided to go ahead and give it a try in the Future Masters last summer.

“I wasn’t really ready last year,” Dismuke said. “It was kind of a last minute thing. I had never played the blue or gold tees in my life and I didn’t play practice rounds.

“The first day, I missed a lot of crucial putts and everything wasn’t clicking. I finished the round and was pretty upset. I went home and got some sleep. I shot 91 the first day and came out and shot 80 the second day, so an 11 stroke difference, which I was pretty proud of.”

He joined the Houston Academy golf team this past school year and quickly moved up the ranks.

“He started the year on the JV team and just got better and better,” Klein said. “I put him in on the ‘A’ team and he kept getting better all year and started playing No. 4 for us.”

The experience of playing with varsity players proved valuable.

“It helped me a lot, not just with my skill level of how I was playing; it helped me mature a lot more hanging out with some of the older guys,” Dismuke said.

“It’s helped me a lot playing with Mac (Edge) and Mason (Crowder). They’re both very good golfers.”

Dismuke describes himself as somewhat of an aggressive golfer.

“I have a big swing – no holding back and going at every pin I possibly can,” Dismuke said. “Not to the point where it’s pretty stupid to go for them, but if I have a chance to go for a pin, I’m going to go at it.

“When I’m on, I have some short wedges into the greens. I feel like my wedges are my best part of my game, and I feel like when I have a wedge in, I can birdie the hole.”

Dismuke’s first experience in the Future Masters was a bit nerve-racking in the beginning.

“I felt it a lot the first day, but once the second day after I hit my first tee shot, I settled in,” he said.

Dismuke is eager to tee it up again in front of what will be a hometown crowd.

“I kind of thrive off the people watching and stuff like that,” Dismuke said. “I feel like if I play some good golf I could have a chance. But, if I play some good golf and don’t win, I’ll be happy going out of this tournament knowing I played my best tournament and can keep my head high.”