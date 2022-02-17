Dothan's Holland ready for state wrestling meet

A year ago, Dothan’s Garrett Holland just missed qualifying for the AHSAA state wrestling meet, seeded just one spot behind the required top 16 in a seeded-qualifying format because of COVID-19.
This year, he made sure he wasn’t left out of the state party.
With the AHSAA back to its normal section qualifying meet format, Holland earned a fourth-place finish in the 182-pound weight class on Saturday at the Class 7A South Super Section in Montgomery to advance to the state meet.
Holland, the lone Dothan wrestler to advance, begins competing at the Class 7A state meet on Friday at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. He is the first Wolves wrestler to compete at state since Jay Buntin and Sirrell Reese qualified in 2020. Reese finished in sixth place.
“This is my biggest success ever,” Holland said. “I am so happy that I have made it this far.”
Holland went 2-2 at the section meet. After a bye, he earned a 7-3 win over Central of Phenix City’s Jayvien Jones, but lost in semifinals to Smiths Station’s Lance Peterson on a third-period pin. He was trailing 15-3 at the time of the pin.
He bounced back to earn a second-period pin over Baker’s Deantonio Davis, 3:21 into the match, to move into the third-place match. He lost to Thompson’s Nathan Black 7-4, but he had already earned his top four finish and a trip to state.
Dothan head coach Jacob Hogan said Holland, a senior, has been valuable for the Wolves in more ways than one.
“He is everything you want a senior to be,” Hogan said. “He has been a leader. He has been helping the other guys. We are a better wrestling program because of him, which I think is the best compliment a coach can give to an athlete.”
On the mat, Hogan said Holland is a strong offensive wrestler, but also a smart one.
“He has a good arsenal of moves,” Hogan said. “His skill set is very good, but there are things that are away from wrestling that make him a good athlete – he is extremely quick and strong. What I have liked that I have seen about him lately is as the competition level has gotten higher he has wrestled patient as well. He has wrestled smart.”
After a .500 season last year, Holland said he increased his workouts in the summer in preparation for his senior season. It has paid off with a 23-4 record as he enters the state meet.
“For me, it was getting more endurance,” Holland said. “I felt my muscle was there. Maybe my confidence wasn’t all there, but this year I felt better and more energized. I felt the running and all that got to me (in shape) and I was able to push harder. I feel more confident in my stamina and how long I can go on the mat.”
At this week’s state meet, Holland was seeded eighth in the eight-man bracket, meaning a first-round match-up with the top seed, Hoover’s Jack Lamey Jr. (39-6). He has not faced Lamey before.
If he wins, he faces the winner of Smiths Station’s Peterson versus Vestavia Hills’ Trey Saunders match. If he loses, he faces the loser in an elimination match.
While Holland is facing the No. 1 seed in the opener, Hogan has encouraged his wrestler not to worry about the seeds and to focus on the action on the mat.
“We talked about it,” Hogan said. “The reason you shake hands and wrestle is because the paper doesn’t beat anybody. He has to wrestle his match and be pleased with it at the end and make sure whether it goes his way or if it doesn’t go his way, being able to recover and move onto the next round.”