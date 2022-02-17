Dothan's Holland ready for state wrestling meet

Dothan head coach Jacob Hogan said Holland, a senior, has been valuable for the Wolves in more ways than one.

“He is everything you want a senior to be,” Hogan said. “He has been a leader. He has been helping the other guys. We are a better wrestling program because of him, which I think is the best compliment a coach can give to an athlete.”

On the mat, Hogan said Holland is a strong offensive wrestler, but also a smart one.

“He has a good arsenal of moves,” Hogan said. “His skill set is very good, but there are things that are away from wrestling that make him a good athlete – he is extremely quick and strong. What I have liked that I have seen about him lately is as the competition level has gotten higher he has wrestled patient as well. He has wrestled smart.”

After a .500 season last year, Holland said he increased his workouts in the summer in preparation for his senior season. It has paid off with a 23-4 record as he enters the state meet.