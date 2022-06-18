Dothan's Mac Steltenpohl confident going into Future Masters 10-under tourney

The more Dothan 10-year-old Mac Steltenpohl plays the Dothan Country Club golf course layout, the more confident he becomes.

“I feel pretty good about this one because I started to be a member out here after the Future Masters last year and I’ve really gotten to know this course a lot better than a few years before,” Steltenpohl said.

A year ago, Steltenpohl finished sixth in the 10-under category of the Press Thornton Future Masters. Five of the top 10 finishers in the age division return this year, led by defending champion Hudson Justus of Gainesville, Ga.

The 10-under players are scheduled to have a practice round Sunday and then play the first of their two nine-hole rounds on Monday. Another Dothan product, Wiley Alford, will also be competing in the 10-under division.

First round competition in the 11-12 and 13-14 age divisions will be held Sunday in what’s a three-day, 54-hole tournament. The 15-18 division competitors tee off for their 54-hole tourney on Thursday.

Tournament director Kevin Klein believes it will be quite a battle in the 10-under age division.

“Something interesting in the 10-under (division) and I’m not sure what to attribute it to, but last year we took 44 players and we had about 55 applications,” Klein said. “This year, we cut the field down to 40 and we had 100 applications. I would venture to say there’s not anywhere in the country you’re going to find a better 10-under tournament.”

Steltenpohl hopes being able to play the DCC course more often this year will give him an edge over those who are coming in from all of the country. This will also mark the third straight year Steltenpohl has played in the age division, and he believes the experience will be important.

“Well, they only get like two days to decide like which clubs to hit on every hole and which way every putt breaks,” Steltenpohl said. “A lot of the greens look like they break a lot the way they actually don’t. They really get the greens rolling really fast in the Future Masters.

“Also, you have to know course management and not to hit a driver on every hole. There’s a lot of OB (out of bounds) out here. You don’t want to go long at all, because there is usually OB. I have a lot of practice rounds, too. People who live in Dothan, it’s usually a lot easier for them than for people who live all around the world.”

The young golfer said he began first playing when he was around 4 and started playing tournaments when he was either 7 or 8. He credits his father, Josh Steltenpohl, along with golf instructors John Fountain and Tolver Dozier for helping him progress.

“My driver and my chipping are going good right now,” he said. “I probably need to work on my irons and putting. I come out here almost every day.”

He also takes tips from some of the older junior golfers who are members at the Dothan Country Club.

“They actually help me a lot on drills and stuff and they help me on my putting stroke and my golf swing a lot, because they definitely know their stuff,” Steltenpohl said.

He’s more confident now playing in front of what’s generally much bigger crowds than at other junior tournaments.

“Definitely a lot of nerves,” Steltenpohl said of the past two FM tournaments. “There’s a lot more stuff on your shoulders. I do feel good when I make a good shot or something.”

Asked what drives him to become a better golfer, Steltenpohl didn’t hesitate.

“Mainly this tournament, because I really want to do good in this tournament,” Steltenpohl said.