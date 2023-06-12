The limp is noticeable and the black brace surrounding the surgically repaired left knee of Mason Crowder symbolizes the obstacle he is trying to overcome to hopefully play in the upcoming Press Thornton Future Masters.

The 17-year-old Dothan golfer was riding an electric skateboard in mid-April when he hit a pothole and took a tumble.

“I fell forward and my knee popped,” Crowder said.

Surgery would follow on May 5 to repair the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus.

Playing in the 15-18 age division of the Future Masters, which begins on June 22 at Highland Oaks, was suddenly in question for Crowder.

“Right after the surgery, I was like, ‘Oh it’s going to be tough to make it’ because the first week was rough,” Crowder said. “I was on the couch the entire time. But, after the third week, I was like, ‘I’m getting there.’ I was able to walk by myself and I was like, ‘OK, I might be able to play.’”

For the first time since the injury, Crowder played a round of golf at Highland Oaks over the weekend.

“I played with my dad and I think I shot 4-over,” Crowder said. “I didn’t play too bad. The driver was pretty good, which was very impressive. I was not expecting to do that well. I rode a cart. Walking is going to be a different story.”

Crowder can’t rotate with a full swing as normal, but he believes it is good enough for him to be competitive.

“I’m not going to be able to use my legs as much,” Crowder said. “It’s more my upper body and hitting the ball lower so it will roll out a little more.”

While Crowder made it through the practice round fine this past Saturday, it did take a toll on his body as he put pressure on other parts of his leg to compensate for the injured knee.

“Later that night I could definitely feel my calf,” Crowder said.

While the physical part of his game is concerning, the mental part of how his knee will hold up may be the most important factor.

“That’s another worry, but I think it should hold up fine,” Crowder said. “Just the walking will be the worst part because it’s a lot of physical activity on my leg.”

Daily workouts have gotten Crowder in position to play the game again in relatively short fashion following the surgery.

“I go out to the Country Club and work out … I do the bike, I do some leg exercises and then work out my upper body,” Crowder said. “I also get in the pool and do some pool exercises. Then I go have lunch and come out here (Highland Oaks) to the golf course. Later that night, I go back out to the Club and work out again.”

Besides the injury, it’s been a year of transition for Crowder, who moved from Houston Academy to Northside Methodist Academy and wasn’t able to play on the Knights’ high school team due to AHSAA transfer rules.

“I wasn’t able to play high school golf for Northside this past year, so I was focusing more on individual tournaments, which helped a lot and helped my ranking,” Crowder said.

He played from August until April on junior golf tours throughout the southeast and was playing well before the unfortunate accident.

Since the return to the course, Crowder believes his putting has improved.

“I think since I’ve gotten hurt, my speeds are a lot better because that’s all I’ve been able to practice,” Crowder said. “And my chipping. And also, just course management is a lot better in knowing the correct places to miss and not making as many mistakes.”

He feels confident on the course at Highland Oaks, which will serve as the host site for the Future Masters this year while major renovations continue at the Dothan Country Club.

“Since the Dothan Country Club has been closed, I’ve played out here probably once every week a full round (before the injury), so I know this course pretty well,” Crowder said. “I think this course challenges all aspects of your game. You have to be more strategic … or more accurate with your approach shots because there are so many levels on the greens.

“These fairways are a little wider than the Country Club, so it’s a little more free flow. You can definitely get into trouble if you miss in the wrong spot and it will hurt you bad.”

Crowder has played every year in the Future Masters since he was 8. A year ago, he was the low Dothan golfer following rounds of 74-76-74 for a 224 total.

Being away from the game for two months has made Crowder more appreciative of being able to play the sport.

“Before, I was sometimes like, ‘Oh, ‘I don’t feel like playing golf today,’” he said. “But now I’m like, ‘I want to get out there as much as I can.’ Now since I’m out here, I realized how much I love golf.”

Crowder was asked about his goals for the upcoming tournament.

“I think just play steady golf,” Crowder said. “I think the leg will hold up, so I just have to play strategically and give myself the best opportunity and keep myself in the hunt.”