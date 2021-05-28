Dothan's Masters wins Emerald Coast Golf Tour event at DCC

Local product Calum Masters shot a final round 6-under-par 64 to erase a four-shot deficit and win the Dothan Pro Classic on the Emerald Coast Golf Tour at the Dothan Country Club on Friday.
The former Providence Christian standout who played collegiately at Troy and Georgia trailed Sam Love by four strokes going into the final round and pocketed $9,000 for the victory.
Masters would win by one stroke with a three-round 197 (67-66-64) over Love, a former UAB golfer who had rounds of 65-64-69. Joe Stepnes of Jacksonville, Fla., finished third at 199 following a final round 66 to pair with his first two rounds of 67 and 66.
“Obviously Sam is a really good player and has won a lot, but I got off to a hot start and was 4-under through four (holes),” Masters said. “I made two bogeys on 8 and 9 and then I just stayed at 2-under until the last five, when I birded four out of the last five.”
It marks Masters second professional win since turning pro late last summer. His first pro win also came on the Emerald Coast Golf Tour during a tournament in Pensacola last August.
Of course Masters is plenty familiar with the DCC layout after playing here many times as a junior golfer in high school tournaments and the Press Thornton Future Masters, but that didn’t really make things any easier for him this week.
“For the most part it seems like this place doesn’t seem to suit me as much because I’m more of a tee up the driver and hit it and take advantage of my length,” Masters said. “But here, it definitely dials you back. You can’t really take advantage of hitting the driver far as much here because sometimes a driver gets you to a (club) number you don’t really want to have on certain pins.”
Repetition throughout the week had Masters primed for the strong final round.
“The practice round was the first time I’ve played out here since probably last summer,” Masters said. “It’s just been so hot with not a whole lot of rain that the fairways were definitely a lot firmer than they normally are.
“Throughout the week, I guess you could say, I figured a better way to play off the tee to give myself an opportunity to hit it closer. I think my strategy just got better throughout the week.”
He knew the challenge would be tough to catch Love, who had a two-day 129 in leading Masters, Stepnes and Johnny Komara, all at 133.
“Four strokes up here is pretty hard to get because it’s so short and everyone is going to shoot under par for the most part, so you know if you’re going to catch someone, you’re going to go deep under par,” Masters said.
“I hit the green in two off the tee on No. 1, so two-putted for birdie. On No. 2, I hit it pretty close with a wedge and made that. On No. 3, I made about a 25-footer to keep the momentum going.
“The whole back nine all of my wedges were literally a foot or two-feet or so. Thankfully I didn’t have to putt much coming in.”
Getting the win among a familiar setting was gratifying.
“I think this is my third or fourth year playing in this tournament and I’ve been close – at least in the top three or four every time,” Masters said. “In the past few months I’ve been playing really well; playing in a bunch of tournaments that I’ve been close, just a few strokes off and not quite clean enough. So it’s nice to come out on top instead of just a few off.”
The other local entry in the tournament, Cole Claassen of Ozark, struggled on Friday with a 75 after rounds of 72 and 67.