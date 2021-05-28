Dothan's Masters wins Emerald Coast Golf Tour event at DCC

“For the most part it seems like this place doesn’t seem to suit me as much because I’m more of a tee up the driver and hit it and take advantage of my length,” Masters said. “But here, it definitely dials you back. You can’t really take advantage of hitting the driver far as much here because sometimes a driver gets you to a (club) number you don’t really want to have on certain pins.”

Repetition throughout the week had Masters primed for the strong final round.

“The practice round was the first time I’ve played out here since probably last summer,” Masters said. “It’s just been so hot with not a whole lot of rain that the fairways were definitely a lot firmer than they normally are.

“Throughout the week, I guess you could say, I figured a better way to play off the tee to give myself an opportunity to hit it closer. I think my strategy just got better throughout the week.”

He knew the challenge would be tough to catch Love, who had a two-day 129 in leading Masters, Stepnes and Johnny Komara, all at 133.

“Four strokes up here is pretty hard to get because it’s so short and everyone is going to shoot under par for the most part, so you know if you’re going to catch someone, you’re going to go deep under par,” Masters said.