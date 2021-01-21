Dothan's Piasecki enters AHSAA Girls State Championships

Piasecki also wrested Enterprise female wrestler Loriah Castro earlier in the month, losing on a pin in the first period in what was the season’s second match for the Wolves wrestler, who is wrestling in her first season.

The other six matches for Piasecki have been against boys – all losses, though earlier this week she went all three periods against T.R. Miller boys wrestler Copelan Glass. She lost 11-6, but led 3-2 after the first period.

Piasecki didn’t have any concrete goals for Saturday’s meet, other than to “definitely learn a lot from it.”

The initial seeds for the tournament were released Thursday, though there could be slight changes Friday. Piasecki was seeded seventh out of the 10 wrestlers at 120, just one spot behind Northside’s Freeman, who owns a win over a Daphne wrestler to help her seeding.

Whitehead, the lone senior in the division, is seeded third with an 8-7 record. She is behind Beauregard freshman Alexis Edwards (11-3) and Bob Jones’ Carly Thomas (11-4).

The brackets will be finalized later Friday night.

While she hasn’t won but one match, Piasecki feels she has wrestled well at times.