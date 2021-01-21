Dothan's Piasecki enters AHSAA Girls State Championships

It appeared the Wiregrass would have six representatives at this Saturday’s first-ever AHSAA Girls State Championships.
Add another local member to the list.
Dothan’s Olivia Piasecki is now entered for the meet, giving the area seven girls who are competing in the historical competition, set for Hoover High School. The meet starts Saturday at 3 p.m.
Piasecki made a decision to compete on Wednesday after it appeared initially she wouldn’t be able to make the trip to the Birmingham area. Northside Methodist coach Travis Robinson, who has four girls competing in the championships, offered to take the Dothan freshman along with them, giving her a chance to make the meet.
“It means a lot,” Piasecki said Thursday night of the opportunity to wrestle in the all-girls meet. “It definitely is a new experience because it is my first year wrestling. It is nerve-racking, but exciting.
“I feel very happy to be able to go and having the opportunity to go because my coaches won’t likely be able to go. Coach Robinson offered to take me and coach me there, so I was real happy about that.”
Piasecki is registered to compete in the 120-pound weight class, down a weight class from the 126 she has been wrestling most of this season.
Ironically, that weight class features two Northside Methodist wrestlers – Sydney Freeman and Kara Whitehead – and Piasecki wrestled both less than weeks ago, losing to Whitehead on a second-period pin and beating Freeman 11-6. Overall, there are 10 wrestlers in the weight class.
Piasecki also wrested Enterprise female wrestler Loriah Castro earlier in the month, losing on a pin in the first period in what was the season’s second match for the Wolves wrestler, who is wrestling in her first season.
The other six matches for Piasecki have been against boys – all losses, though earlier this week she went all three periods against T.R. Miller boys wrestler Copelan Glass. She lost 11-6, but led 3-2 after the first period.
Piasecki didn’t have any concrete goals for Saturday’s meet, other than to “definitely learn a lot from it.”
The initial seeds for the tournament were released Thursday, though there could be slight changes Friday. Piasecki was seeded seventh out of the 10 wrestlers at 120, just one spot behind Northside’s Freeman, who owns a win over a Daphne wrestler to help her seeding.
Whitehead, the lone senior in the division, is seeded third with an 8-7 record. She is behind Beauregard freshman Alexis Edwards (11-3) and Bob Jones’ Carly Thomas (11-4).
The brackets will be finalized later Friday night.
While she hasn’t won but one match, Piasecki feels she has wrestled well at times.
“From my point of view, it is like I am kind of doing good, but it is still kind of like I just started,” Piasecki said. “There are certain things that I still haven’t gotten down pat. There are a lot of things I have gotten better at from when I started wrestling.”
She feel she has improved on some technique, especially on bottom, from her first match on Dec. 10 and even in the last three weeks after her second match on Jan. 5.
“Out of referee’s position, getting up fast off the whistle, like boom,” Piasecki said of her best wrestling attributes. “I move fast. I am stronger than most eighth-grade females, so it is easier to return them to the mat or pick them up and move them like I want to.”
Eight of the 10 wrestlers in her weight class are freshman, eighth or seventh graders with only Whitehead (senior) and Baker sophomore Maci Bender.
Following Saturday’s meet, Piasecki and her Dothan team have one more completion before finishing the season – a tri-meet next Friday at Northside Methodist with the Knights and Bayshore Christian.
She is already looking forward to her sophomore season.
“I will definitely be back out here next year,” she said, adding, “I definitely like it.”
Other seeds: In addition to the three locals at 120, Northside Methodist wrestlers Tristin Robinson and Megan Chandler along with Enterprise’s Evelyn Holmes-Smith and Castro are representing the Wiregrass at the AHSAA Girls State Championships.
Holmes-Smith, who was registered with an 18-2, record, is the No. 1 seed in the 105-pound weight class that features nine girls wrestlers, while Castro (2-4 record) is the No. 7 seed out of 12 in the 130-pound weight class.