Dothan's Raymon Blackmon signs with East Mississippi, Kendrel Brewer with Faulkner

Raymon Blackmon and Kendrel Brewer made their mark on Dothan Wolves football.

Blackmon amassed the top offensive season in the Wolves’ four-year history, while Brewer delivered the biggest defensive play to date in Dothan’s brief tenure as a consolidated school. Combined, the two were key pieces to the Wolves’ best season.

The two now hope to make their mark on the collegiate level as the two seniors signed to further their playing career. Blackmon, a 5-foot-9, 175-pound running back, inked with East Mississippi Community College with hopes of eventually landing with a bigger school after a year or two. Brewer, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound defensive end, signed to play at Faulkner University in Montgomery.

“It is still unbelievable to me,” Blackmon said of signing.

Brewer added, “It feels great. I am just glad I got an opportunity to play at the next level. I am just ready to go up there and work.”

Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy said the two players were the ultimate team players for the Wolves in their 8-4 second-round playoff team.

“We live in a day and age where it is easy to say I and the word me and what’s in it for this guy, but these two individuals never did that,” Kennedy said. “Everything with them was ‘us’ and ‘we.’ ‘How do we get better? How do I make us better? I will do everything I can for the team.’”

After record-setting year, Blackmon ready for JUCO

Blackmon, a 5-foot-9, 175-pound running back, earned Dothan Eagle Super 12 honors and first-team all-state accolades from the Alabama Sports Writers Association after leading all Class 7A backs in the state in rushing with 1,506 yards and in touchdowns with 26. His 2,102 all-purpose yards was second best in 7A.

Both totals are school records in the brief four-year history of the Dothan Wolves.

“I have been fortunate to have about 50 players that have played Division I football and Raymon is as talented as anyone,” Kennedy said. “The best way I can describe Raymon on the field is Alpha Dog. When I took this job, he said I will play any position, I just want to win.”

Kennedy added Blackmon might be one of the best running backs to come out of Dothan.

“When you talk to people that have been around Dothan for a long time, he would be right up there with all the records of the old Dothan High and Northview. Just an unbelievable player,” Kennedy said.

Blackmon said signing was a great moment, but he doesn’t plan for it to the final chapter of his football career. He hopes East Mississippi is just a temporary stop before going onto a bigger college.

“It feels great,” Blackmon said. “It is like all the work I have put in since sixth grade is all coming together now. It doesn’t stop here, though.”

The Wolves standout running back said he actually decided on East Mississippi on Monday night after initially committing to Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. East Mississippi is located in Scooba, Miss., between Meridian and Starkville.

“The distance was 15 hours to go to Hutchinson, but it is five hours to East Mississippi,” Blackmon said of his reason for the late decision change.

He said one of the big factors in his decision to go to East Mississippi was Lions coaches.

“Just the coaches and how the coaches would hit me up every day,” Blackmon said. “Just the relationship between me and the coaches.”

Blackmon said he hopes to produce right away at East Mississippi, which has a history of moving talent to the Division-I college ranks and into the NFL (31 players since 1960s)

“I am just trying to get on the field,” Blackmon said of next year. “If I can get on the field my first year I can play, I can get my film and get it out to coaches (at bigger schools) and show everybody I can play.”

Brewer hopes to keep making big plays in college

Kendrel Brewer placed his name in Dothan folklore in early September when the Wolves played at Prattville.

With Dothan down three points late in the game, Brewer came up with a big play to help the Wolves earn a 14-10 region win over the Lions.

“When you think about people in your career they will have one play they will remember forever in their career, this guy has it,” Kennedy said. “We went up and played Prattville. Everybody knows the history of the storied program in our state (Prattville). We didn’t play very well offensively and played unbelievable defensively.

“All they had to do was get one first down to beat us and when you look back if we had lost that game, we wouldn’t have made the playoffs. Kendrel had an 80-yard scoop and score for a touchdown (in the final minute).”

It was one of many big plays he made for the Wolves. In 12 games, he was in on 72 tackles, averaging six tackles per game. Of the total, 32 were solo stops, including seven tackles for losses and 3.5 quarterback sacks. He also recovered three fumbles, including the TD return against Prattville.

“This kid has a motor that is unbelievable,” Kennedy said. “He plays extremely hard. He practices hard. He loves being physical (in football).”

Brewer said he choose Faulkner for a couple of reasons.

“The environment. The coaches,” Brewer said when asked about his decision. “The (head) coach is funny. I love the coach. They showed me a lot of love when I was up there. It felt like home.”

He said he expects to possibly “get some playing time at outside linebacker” in his first season with the Eagles.

Before he arrives at the Montgomery school, he said he has work to do.

“I am trying to build up my muscles, my speed, my acceleration and footwork and trying to work on my reaction to plays,” Brewer said.

After playing for the Wolves in highly-competitive Class 7A, Region 3, Brewer feels he is ready for the college level.

“Playing in this 7A level, going up some really good teams, I feel I am more prepared to play at the next level,” Brewer said. “This region is a hard region.”