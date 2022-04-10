Dothan's Rollins, Houston Academy's Griffin earn Dothan Eagle top girls basketball honors

Amiyah Rollins was one of the top senior girls basketball players in the Wiregrass this past season, leading her team to the regional semifinals.

Leigh Griffin, meanwhile, coached Houston Academy’s girls basketball team to one of its best seasons in more than two decades.

Those efforts have earned the two the top Dothan Eagle awards for the past season in high school girls basketball.

Rollins, who averaged nearly 20 points and nine rebounds a game in helping the Dothan Wolves to the Sweet Sixteen, was selected the 2021-22 Dothan Eagle Player of the Year. Griffin, who led HA to 20 wins and its first regional postseason tournament appearance since 2000, was named the Dothan Eagle Coach of the Year.

Rollins reaches goals in senior year

Rollins, a 5-foot-10 senior guard, wanted to improve on her scoring average and help her team past the regional finals for this past season.

She accomplished one goal and matched the other.

Over 28 games, Rollins averaged 19.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 2.3 assists a game in leading the Wolves to a 17-11 record and to the Class 7A Southeast Regional Tournament.

“My goal was to get more points than I did last year, which was 17 (points a game),” Rollins said. “I got 19 this year, so I reached my goal. It felt awesome to accomplish that.

“Team-wise, I wanted to get further than the Sweet Sixteen and make it to state, but we made it to the Sweet Sixteen.”

Rollins has the ability to beat defenders off the dribble and convert baskets down low or dish off to teammates for open shots. She also has the knack for drawing fouls and getting to the foul line (260 free throw attempts; 9.3 attempts a game).

“My biggest skill is driving to the paint and getting to the hole, basically penetrating and knocking down the shots and being able to finish with both hands, right and left,” Rollins said. “I also like to get my teammates involved.”

A three-year Wolves starter who finished with 1,135 career points, recently signed to play college basketball at Chattahoochee Valley Community College. She hopes it’s a springboard to a Division I or Division II program.

Dothan head coach Dishon Benjamin said Rollins played a major role in the Wolves winning 50 games and reaching the postseason in their first three seasons after the 2019 merger of Dothan and Northview. She played her freshman year as a Dothan Tiger before the consolidation.

“She was one of the main reasons the Wolves have won their area two out of three years,” Benjamin said. “Her numbers increased every year, along with her confidence. I am so happy for her and look forward to watching her play on the next level.”

Rollins said she feels blessed to be named this season’s player of the year.

“It is exciting,” Rollins said. “It makes me want to go harder and push harder for college. I feel excited and I am blessed.”

Griffin guides HA to rare heights

Though Houston Academy girls basketball had some moderate success in the mid-2010s under Tony Kirkland, there have been few breakout seasons for the Raiders since the turn of the century.

This past season was an exception.

Griffin, in her fourth year as the varsity coach, directed a Raider team with only three seniors, including one in her first year in the sport, to a 20-7 record, including a sub-regional postseason win to advance to the regional tournament. The 20-win season was just the second this decade (2015-16 went 20-9) at Houston Academy. The regional tournament appearance was the first in 22 years.

The success went beyond the Raiders expectations.

“Our goal was to win area,” Griffin said. “I like to set realistic goals. I don’t want to start out of the gates and say ‘let’s go try and win state.’ You have to set those realistic goals and for us it was area. That is what we were fighting for and we got it. Then we go to sub-regionals and won that to make regionals. It was an exciting season.”

While the Raiders were relatively young with only two returning starters back, they had plenty of chemistry playing together under Griffin, who has coached the junior high team for the last eight years.

“They were young, but they have been together awhile, playing together since middle school,” Griffin said.

Most of this year’s players were part of 38 straight wins in middle school/junior high.

Griffin, who took over the HA varsity program after a six-win season in 2017-18, said a relaxed, fun atmosphere and playing together were the key elements that made this year’s team click.

“My husband (Scott) is my assistant coach and it starts with us,” Griffin said. “I think our enthusiasm for the game flows over into the girls and we have a lot of fun. These girls have been together for many years. We got them in middle school and we have been coaching them up. They work well together. They are friends and they have fun together and that makes a difference on the court.”

Griffin’s coaching philosophy of “never give up” paid off in several Raider comeback wins during the season.

“You never know what will happen if you keep fighting,” Griffin said. “That is always my mentality.”

“Even if they were down 20, they were still on the court giving it everything they had – and it might have been two minutes left on the clock.”

The chemistry, togetherness and fight to the end mentality resulted in the successful season and allowing Griffin to be named coach of the year.

“Shocked and honored,” Griffin said of being chosen coach of year. “I am extremely honored and humbled by it. We have put a lot of work in over the years. The girls had an excellent season and made me look good.”

