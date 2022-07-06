Dothan's Thomas Dowd explains commit to Troy basketball

Recent Troy University basketball commit Thomas Dowd of Dothan High is thankful for the scholarship offer during a time many coaches are turning to the transfer portal in search of college players to restock their rosters.

“That’s something me and my dad and my travel coach had talked about,” Dowd said. “It’s a lot harder now to get a scholarship because colleges aren’t looking at high school students as much, just the portal.”

Dowd, a rising senior for the Dothan Wolves, said he gave his commitment to Troy head coach Scott Cross this past Sunday and publicly announced his plans via his Twitter account on Monday.

“I felt like it would be a good time,” Dowd said of announcing the commit. “It seemed like it would be a good fit for me.

“It’s only an hour from home, and I know my dad is going to like being able to come up and watch me play. It just felt right.”

As a junior, the 6-foot-7 forward/center averaged 17.1 points, 16 rebounds, three assists, 3.1 blocks and two steals this past season. He was also named to the Dothan Eagle Super 12 team.

During the summer, Dowd plays on Team Grind, a summer league team based in Birmingham. Also on that team is Austin Cross, the son of Scott Cross.

Team Grind was playing in a tournament in Atlanta this past weekend, thus Dowd informed the Troy coach of his decision at that time. He said playing for Team Grind the past two summers has been helpful.

“Probably more than school ball, to be honest,” Dowd said. “I hadn’t really realized it worked this way until I started playing for Team Grind (last summer). July is really the most important month because there are three weeks called live periods, which is when coaches are allowed to be out and about talking to players and watching games. That definitely helped the most as far as getting exposure.”

Dowd played mostly as a center and forward during his middle school days, but has been working to become more versatile since reaching the high school level. He said former Dothan coach Janasky Fleming, who was recently hired as the new Pike County coach, helped him transition to a more versatile player.

“You have to realize when you get to college that 6-7 isn’t a big man, 6-7 is like a tall shooting guard or a short small forward,” Dowd said. “I definitely think Coach Fleming helped me realize that and that’s what helped me realize I have to work on my shooting and handling more.”

Dowd believes he can develop enough to play either a guard or forward on the college level.

“Right now, I don’t think my handling would be quite good enough to be considered a shooting guard, so I’d say a small forward right now,” Dowd said. “But I definitely think that’s something Coach Cross and the coaches at Troy will help me work with, so I definitely could see myself playing the shooting guard position.”

While he’s glad to get the commitment in place, Dowd is eager to have a strong senior season under new Dothan coach Jeremy Bynum and has high goals for himself and the team.

“I’m still going to compete just as hard as I was, there’s just the certain satisfaction of knowing where you are going,” Dowd said of the commit. “Of course the main goal would be a state championship.

“I definitely think with this new coach and if I can play like I know I can play and if my teammates can play like I know they can play every game … if we can keep building like we have been building, I think there’s a shot at that (championship).”