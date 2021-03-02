DOUBLE OT BUZZER BEATER: Putback by McCray sends Enterprise to Class 7A finals

The defender, James Lambert, tried to go for the ball, but McCray caught the ball and attacked the basket as another defender, Colin Turner, came over from the back side. McCray went up and had his shot go off the front of the rim and he went back up and put it in right before the horn sounded, sending Enterprise players storming onto the court as Wildcats' fans near the goal went delirious.

“Coach Rhett said look for Josh on the post up,” McCray said. “Keion just the ball to me and I just made a big-time play, grab my own rebound and put it back up.”

Harrelson said the play was mainly designed for McCray, though, there were other options.

“We had a couple of different options," Harrelson said. "We wanted to get Jared (Smith) on a look for a lob pass from the top of the key. If that wasn’t there, we wanted to get J-man (Jared Cunningham) a look cutting right off him and had Quentin in the middle to use off a rub screen at the top of key. But we said at the time out that if they were playing behind Josh, we wanted to get it into him and let him go to go to work on the blocks. We couldn’t have executed it any better than we drew it up.”

The offensive putback was the 19th offensive rebound of the game, though none were bigger. The Wildcats scored 11 points off the putbacks.