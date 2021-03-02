DOUBLE OT BUZZER BEATER: Putback by McCray sends Enterprise to Class 7A finals

BIRMINGHAM - Josh McCray came off the bench in the nick of time for Enterprise.
After hitting his backside hard on the floor and coming out of the game with 1:37 left in the second overtime of Tuesday’s state semifinal game, the senior came back in with 3.7 seconds left and delivered perhaps the biggest basket in Wildcat basketball history.
McCray followed his own missed shot with a putback at the buzzer to give Enterprise a dramatic 57-56 double-overtime victory over Spain Park in the Class 7A State Semifinals at UAB’s Bartow Arena.
The victory pushes Enterprise to the state championship game for the first time in boys basketball history. The Wildcats (22-6) have a quick turnaround, playing Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at Bartow Arena against Oak Mountain.
“Just unbelievable,” Enterprise head coach Rhett Harrelson said in starting to talk about the last play of the game. “The dude goes out of the game, takes a hard fall on the back and hip and can barely walk right now. He checks back into the game, misses his shot, gets the offensive rebound and puts it back in. There is a warrior.”
Down one with 3.7 seconds and inbounding the ball on the right side after two timeouts (one by both teams), the Wildcats’ Keion Dunlap fired a bounce pass to McCray, who had posted up on the right blocks on a defender.
The defender, James Lambert, tried to go for the ball, but McCray caught the ball and attacked the basket as another defender, Colin Turner, came over from the back side. McCray went up and had his shot go off the front of the rim and he went back up and put it in right before the horn sounded, sending Enterprise players storming onto the court as Wildcats' fans near the goal went delirious.
“Coach Rhett said look for Josh on the post up,” McCray said. “Keion just the ball to me and I just made a big-time play, grab my own rebound and put it back up.”
Harrelson said the play was mainly designed for McCray, though, there were other options.
“We had a couple of different options," Harrelson said. "We wanted to get Jared (Smith) on a look for a lob pass from the top of the key. If that wasn’t there, we wanted to get J-man (Jared Cunningham) a look cutting right off him and had Quentin in the middle to use off a rub screen at the top of key. But we said at the time out that if they were playing behind Josh, we wanted to get it into him and let him go to go to work on the blocks. We couldn’t have executed it any better than we drew it up.”
The offensive putback was the 19th offensive rebound of the game, though none were bigger. The Wildcats scored 11 points off the putbacks.
McCray, who led Enterprise with 17 points, came out of the game after landing hard on the floor after going up for a rebound.
At the time, Spain Park led 54-53, but extended it to a three-point game on two Lambert free throws with 1:37 left.
Enterprise worked the ball around on offense, but couldn’t find any open looks, forcing Harrelson to call timeout with 51.5 seconds left.
Shortly after the timeout, Quentin Hayes drove the right side and hit a jumper off the side of the lane with 31 seconds left, cutting it one.
Spain Park’s Joshua Harrington lost control of the ball on the following play and Enterprise’s Cunningham recovered briefly before the ball popped loose and went out of bounds off a Jaguar player with 19.3 seconds left.
After a timeout, Enterprise again worked the ball around, looking for a shot, but Spain Park’s defense was too good, forcing another timeout by Harrelson with 3.7 seconds left. The teams came out on the floor, but then Spain Park called a timeout.
McCray, an Illinois football signee, re-entered the game during the timeouts.
“I didn’t want to be that guy to sit out for the team in a close game situation, so I was going to go back in,” McCray said.
“After the fall, I didn’t know if we would be able to come back, but he was the one telling me he was good to go,” Harrelson said. “It would have had to be something pretty big for him not to get back in the game because I have been around since he was a freshman – he is that kind of kid.”
McCray’s offensive putback finished off a 17-point, six-rebound, four steal performance. He hit 7-of-11 shots from the floor. Elijah Terry and Hayes both followed with 14 points and Terry led the Cats with nine rebounds. Cunningham dished out a team-high five assists.
Turner paced Spain Park with 18 points, nine coming after the third quarter, and a team-high eight rebounds. Herrington followed with 12 points, eight coming in the first half.
Enterprise outrebounded Spain Park 37-22 and capitalized better on turnovers, scoring 17 points off 13 Jaguar turnovers to Spain Park’s five points off 11 EHS turnovers. It helped offset a 2-of-11 free-throw shooting performance and 3-of-11 3-point effort for the Cats.
The Jaguars opened the second half with five straight points – a 3-pointer by Herrington and a layup by Turner – to open up a 27-20 lead.
A 3-pointer by Lambert increased the margin to eight with 1:28 left in the third quarter, but the Wildcats roared off a string of 14 points to midway in the fourth to build a 44-38 advantage.
The flurry started with eight straight points to end the third quarter, capped by a Hayes buzzer beating 3-pointer off an inbounds pass on the baseline with 1.2 seconds left.
McCray and Terry powered the 14-0 run, combining for 13 points. McCray had nine points and Terry four, both on reverse layups underneath the goal.
Enterprise led 46-39 with 2:49 left, but the offense went stagnant, attempting only one shot the rest of regulation with two turnovers. The Jaguars capitalized with seven straight points, the last on a basket by Cameron Crawford off the left side of the lane with seven seconds left that tied the game at 46.
A Hayes 3-point attempt at the buzzer was off the mark and the game went to the first overtime.
Enterprise led 49-6 with 1:55 left in the first OT, but Spain Park’s Turner scored five straight off two baskets down low and a free throw to put the Jags up 51-49 with 51 seconds left.
Dunlap, though, delivered a clutch basket for Enterprise, driving from the left side of the lane to the right for a game-tying shot with 8.4 seconds left.
Spain Park’s Crawford missed on the final play and the game was going to a second overtime tied at 51.
After the teams traded baskets to open the second overtime, the Jaguars, behind 3-of-4 free throws by Lambert, eased out to a 56-53 lead with 1:37 left.
However, Hayes and McCrary came up with the big baskets late to rally Enterprise to the historic win.
With less than 22 hours before playing the championship after the conclusion of the semifinal game, the Wildcats had to get off the high and get ready for the finals.