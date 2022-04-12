Dowd, two Eufaula players selected for North-South basketball game

Three players – one from Dothan and two from Eufaula – have been chosen to play in the annual AHSAA North-South All-Star basketball games this summer in Montgomery.

All the players selected are current juniors.

Dothan’s Thomas Dowd, a 6-foot-7 center, and Eufaula’s Patrick Screws, a 6-foot-6 center, was chosen to play for the South boys team against the North all-stars.

On the girls side, Eufaula’s Iyauna Gordy was chosen to play for the South.

The South all-stars will also have a local connection as Pike County coach Melissa White was named one of the coaches along with Selma’s Willie Morgan.

The South boys coaches are Loachapoka’s Shane Colquohoun and Williamson’s Shumbe Hunter.

LAMP’s Robb McGaughey is the team administrator for South teams.

The AHSAA North-South All-Star Sports Week is set for July 18-22 in Montgomery.