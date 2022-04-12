 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dowd, two Eufaula players selected for North-South basketball game

  • Updated
  • 0
basketball logo
Rose, Regina

Three players – one from Dothan and two from Eufaula – have been chosen to play in the annual AHSAA North-South All-Star basketball games this summer in Montgomery.

All the players selected are current juniors.

Dothan’s Thomas Dowd, a 6-foot-7 center, and Eufaula’s Patrick Screws, a 6-foot-6 center, was chosen to play for the South boys team against the North all-stars.

On the girls side, Eufaula’s Iyauna Gordy was chosen to play for the South.

The South all-stars will also have a local connection as Pike County coach Melissa White was named one of the coaches along with Selma’s Willie Morgan.

The South boys coaches are Loachapoka’s Shane Colquohoun and Williamson’s Shumbe Hunter.

LAMP’s Robb McGaughey is the team administrator for South teams.

The AHSAA North-South All-Star Sports Week is set for July 18-22 in Montgomery.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert