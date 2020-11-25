Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

The coronavirus pandemic has caused yet another cancellation, this time involving the popular Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic originally scheduled to begin the day after Christmas at the Dothan Civic Center.

A committee overseeing the tournament made the call on Wednesday to cancel the event and began notifying teams and sponsors of the decision.

It would have been the 15th year of the 16-team, 5-day boys basketball tournament. A total of $58,880 was raised during the tournament last year with portions being distributed back to the participating schools. The single-elimination tournament has donated $599,196 to participating schools in the Wiregrass over the years.

The options the committee considered included:

No. 1: Hold the tournament with 25 percent occupancy that the Civic Center is currently utilizing for all events, but the building would have to be emptied and cleaned after each game.

No. 2: Hold the tournament as scheduled, but without fans.

No. 3: Cancel the tournament.