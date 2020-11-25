Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

The coronavirus pandemic has caused yet another cancellation, this time involving the popular Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic originally scheduled to begin the day after Christmas at the Dothan Civic Center.
A committee overseeing the tournament made the call on Wednesday to cancel the event and began notifying teams and sponsors of the decision.
It would have been the 15th year of the 16-team, 5-day boys basketball tournament. A total of $58,880 was raised during the tournament last year with portions being distributed back to the participating schools. The single-elimination tournament has donated $599,196 to participating schools in the Wiregrass over the years.
The options the committee considered included:
No. 1: Hold the tournament with 25 percent occupancy that the Civic Center is currently utilizing for all events, but the building would have to be emptied and cleaned after each game.
No. 2: Hold the tournament as scheduled, but without fans.
No. 3: Cancel the tournament.
“Of course safety is our number one priority, not only for the players but for anyone in attendance and as well as staff,” Dothan Leisure Services director Alison Hall said. “We were just concerned we could not do all of the game schedule, plus the cleaning of the facility in between each game with enough time in the day to get all the games in.
“Another reasoning was if we did hold the tournament without fans in attendance, we would not have any funds to give the schools. We know some might have opportunities to go elsewhere and maybe even make some money, so we didn’t want to hold them back from that.
“And then also it’s just a concern as we get closer that one or two teams might have to pull out because of COVID numbers and then it’s a domino effect.”
