DOWNTOWN DOTHAN HOOPS CLASSIC: Defending champ Eufaula advances to play Dothan for title

The Eufaula Tigers are back in a familiar spot – the finals of the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic.
And for the first time since consolidation, the Dothan Wolves are also in the championship round of its hometown tournament.
Both teams pulled away in the second half of Thursday games to earn semifinal wins on Johnny Oppert Court at the Dothan Civic Center
Eufaula popped out from 13-point halftime lead to an 82-55 win over Headland, while Dothan took a six-point halftime margin to a 61-33 victory over Geneva County.
Eufaula (15-1) and Dothan (9-9) play in the championship Friday at 7:30 p.m. Headland (11-4) and Geneva County (12-5) play in the consolation game at 6 p.m.
Eufaula, the two-time defending tournament champion, is playing in its fifth straight Downtown Hoops final. The Tigers, who have won 18 of their last 19 Downtown Hoops Classic games, seeks their four tournament title. In addition to winning in both 2018 and 2019, the Tigers won in 2016 and were tourney runner-ups in 2017. The tournament was not played in 2020 because of COVID-19.
Dothan is in the finals for the first time since forming through the consolidation of Northview and Dothan in 2019. Northview was in the finals in 2016, the year Eufaula began its run.
Eufaula 82, Headland 55: Twin brothers Caleb and Josh Paige led Eufaula’s win on Thursday. Caleb had 26 points and Josh 15. Patrick Screws followed with 12 points.
Patrick Burke paced Headland with 21 points. Cornelius Arnold followed with nine points.
The Tigers and Rams delivered a high-pace first half on Thursday with a couple of momentum shifts, the last by Eufaula.
After Eufaula held a slim 10-9 lead with 3:44 left in the opening quarter, the Rams erupted with an 11-2 run to seize a 20-12 advantage late the period. Burke, who had 16 first-half points, had seven of the Headland points, including a 3-pointer.
An offensive putback by Eufaula’s Rashaad Frye ended the period with Headland up 20-14.
The putback, though, was the start of a 12-0 Tiger run as Eufaula moved ahead 28-20 with six minutes left.
Josh Paige had two baskets, Caleb Paige hit a 3-pointer and the 6-foot-6 Screws had two baskets down low.
The teams continued their high up-and-down pace for the rest of the second quarter with the Tigers extending their advantage to 34-23 on a Britt Paige layup with 4:09 left in the half.
Headland, behind Caleb Dozier and Burke, cut the margin to 36-30 with 1:13 left, but the Tigers ended the half on a 7-0 run with Caleb Paige hitting a turnaround jumper in the lane and a 3-pointer before Jaylen Guilford scored down low off a pass from Justin Davis to end the half up 43-30.
Eufaula used its height advantage over the smaller Rams, who have no player over 6-foot-3, going inside mostly to 6-foot-6 Screws, who had eight points and five rebounds. The Tigers also pounded the offensive boards, snatching down 13 offensive rebounds and outrebounding the Rams 26-15 overall in the first half.
Caleb Paige led the offense in the first half with 16 points in the opening half, hitting 7-of-10 shots. Josh Paige followed with nine.
The Tigers maintained a comfortable cushion throughout the third quarter, though Headland did close to 13 at one point. Eufaula, though, took a solid 58-39 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Eufaula pulled away for good in the fourth quarter, building the margin to as much as 29 before setting for the 27-point win.
The Tigers hit 43.7 percent from the field, hitting 31-of-71, including 5-of-18 on 3-pointers. They dominated the board, 51-29, highlighted by 22 offensive caroms.
Headland hit only 39.6 percent (19-of-48) and just 3-of-14 on 3-pointers.
Dothan 61, Geneva County 33: While Dothan won by 28, the Wolves got a battle in the first half from the scrappy Bulldogs, who trailed by only six at halftime.
A 3-pointer by Geneva County’s J’Quan Broxson opened the third quarter, cutting the margin to just three.
It was all Dothan after that.
The Wolves scored 15 straight to build a 40-22 advantage with just under two minutes left in the period.
Jayvis Moton and JD Palm both hit 2-of-2 free throws and AJ Porter Jr. had two baskets to start the run. Jarmcus Allen and Thomas Dowd scored down low with Dowd making a nice spin move through traffic for his basket. Dowd then delivered a nice pass outside to Quinton Norton, who buried a 3-pointer to finish off the 15 straight points.
A 3-pointer by JP Beasley ended the Wolves run, but Dothan scored off two steals in the quarter’s final minute to push the advantage to 44-25 after three periods of play.
The game was never in doubt after that as the Wolves gradually built on the lead in the final period.
Dowd, a 6-foot-7 senior, earned a double-double to pace Dothan with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Norton had a game-high 16 points. JD Palm, Dothan’s 6-foot-9 freshman, had 10 points and nine rebounds.
Robert Darden had eight points to lead Geneva County, which scored eight or less points in three of the four quarters. Broxson had six points and six rebounds.
Dothan’s defense bottled up Geneva County early, holding the Bulldogs to five first-quarter points in building a 14-5 advantage.
The Wolves extended the margin to 20-10 in the second quarter when the Bulldogs’ Darden hit consecutive 3-pointers to cut the margin to four.
Bryson Berry hit 1-of-2 free throws for Dothan and Norton converted a basket to push Dothan’s lead to 23-16.
Dowd hit a nifty turnaround jumper off the right baseline for Dothan and Geneva County’s Chandler Enfinger hit a 3-pointer to finish the half with the Wolves up 25-19.
Broxson’s basket to start the third quarter created a little interest in cutting the margin to three, but the Wolves howled away, scoring 30 of the next 35, starting with the string of 15 straight.
Dothan finished 38.3 percent from the field, hitting 23-of-60, including 5-of-23 on free throws.
Geneva County, harassed by Dothan’s pressure, managed only 37 field goal attempts in the 32-minute game and made just 12, while committing 23 turnovers. The Bulldogs, though, were 5-of-17 on 3-pointers.