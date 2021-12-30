DOWNTOWN DOTHAN HOOPS CLASSIC: Defending champ Eufaula advances to play Dothan for title

The Eufaula Tigers are back in a familiar spot – the finals of the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic.

And for the first time since consolidation, the Dothan Wolves are also in the championship round of its hometown tournament.

Both teams pulled away in the second half of Thursday games to earn semifinal wins on Johnny Oppert Court at the Dothan Civic Center

Eufaula popped out from 13-point halftime lead to an 82-55 win over Headland, while Dothan took a six-point halftime margin to a 61-33 victory over Geneva County.

Eufaula (15-1) and Dothan (9-9) play in the championship Friday at 7:30 p.m. Headland (11-4) and Geneva County (12-5) play in the consolation game at 6 p.m.

Eufaula, the two-time defending tournament champion, is playing in its fifth straight Downtown Hoops final. The Tigers, who have won 18 of their last 19 Downtown Hoops Classic games, seeks their four tournament title. In addition to winning in both 2018 and 2019, the Tigers won in 2016 and were tourney runner-ups in 2017. The tournament was not played in 2020 because of COVID-19.