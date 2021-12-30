DOWNTOWN DOTHAN HOOPS CLASSIC: Defending champ Eufaula advances

After Eufaula held a slim 10-9 lead with 3:44 left in the opening quarter, the Rams erupted with an 11-2 run to seize a 20-12 advantage late the period. Burke, who had 16 first-half points, had seven of the Headland points, including a 3-pointer.

An offensive putback by Eufaula’s Rashaad Frye ended the period with Headland up 20-14.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The putback, though, was the start of a 12-0 Tiger run as Eufaula moved ahead 28-20 with six minutes left.

Josh Paige had two baskets, Caleb Paige hit a 3-pointer and the 6-foot-6 Screws had two baskets down low.

The teams continued their high up-and-down pace for the rest of the second quarter with the Tigers extending their advantage to 34-23 on a Britt Paige layup with 4:09 left in the half.

Headland, behind Caleb Dozier and Burke, cut the margin to 36-30 with 1:13 left, but the Tigers ended the half on a 7-0 run with Caleb Paige hitting a turnaround jumper in the lane and a 3-pointer before Jaylen Guilford scored down low off a pass from Justin Davis to end the half up 43-30.