DOWNTOWN DOTHAN HOOPS CLASSIC: Defending champ Eufaula advances

The Eufaula Tigers are back in a familiar spot – the finals of the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic.
The Tigers earned a spot in the championship round for the fifth straight tournament, downing the Headland Rams 82-55 on Thursday night on the Johnny Oppert Court at the Dothan Civic Center.
Eufaula (15-1), the two-time defending tournament champion, advanced to Friday’s 7:30 p.m. championship against the winner of Thursday’s late game between Dothan and Geneva County, which is being played during the Dothan Eagle print deadline.
Headland (11-4) plays the Dothan-Geneva County loser in Friday’s consolation game at 6 p.m.
Eufaula, which has won 18 of its last 19 Downtown Hoops Classic games, seeks its fourth tournament title in five years. In addition to winning in both 2018 and 2019, the Tigers won in 2016 and were tourney runner-ups in 2017. The tournament was not played in 2020 because of COVID-19.
Twin brothers Caleb and Josh Paige led Eufaula’s win on Thursday. Caleb had 26 points and Josh 15. Patrick Screws followed with 12 points.
Patrick Burke paced Headland with 21 points. Cornelius Arnold followed with nine points.
The Tigers and Rams delivered a high-pace first half on Thursday with a couple of momentum shifts, the last by Eufaula.
After Eufaula held a slim 10-9 lead with 3:44 left in the opening quarter, the Rams erupted with an 11-2 run to seize a 20-12 advantage late the period. Burke, who had 16 first-half points, had seven of the Headland points, including a 3-pointer.
An offensive putback by Eufaula’s Rashaad Frye ended the period with Headland up 20-14.
The putback, though, was the start of a 12-0 Tiger run as Eufaula moved ahead 28-20 with six minutes left.
Josh Paige had two baskets, Caleb Paige hit a 3-pointer and the 6-foot-6 Screws had two baskets down low.
The teams continued their high up-and-down pace for the rest of the second quarter with the Tigers extending their advantage to 34-23 on a Britt Paige layup with 4:09 left in the half.
Headland, behind Caleb Dozier and Burke, cut the margin to 36-30 with 1:13 left, but the Tigers ended the half on a 7-0 run with Caleb Paige hitting a turnaround jumper in the lane and a 3-pointer before Jaylen Guilford scored down low off a pass from Justin Davis to end the half up 43-30.
Eufaula used its height advantage over the smaller Rams, who have no player over 6-foot-3, going inside mostly to 6-foot-6 Screws, who had eight points and five rebounds. The Tigers also pounded the offensive boards, snatching down 13 offensive rebounds and outrebounding the Rams 26-15 overall in the first half.
Caleb Paige led the offense in the first half with 16 points, hitting 7-of-10 shots. Josh Paige followed with nine.
The Tigers maintained a comfortable cushion throughout the third quarter, though Headland did close to 13 at one point. Eufaula, though, took a solid 58-39 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Eufaula pulled away for good in the fourth quarter, building the margin to as much as 29 before settling for the 27-point win.
The Tigers hit 43.7 percent from the field, hitting 31-of-71, including 5-of-18 on 3-pointers. They dominated the board, 51-29, highlighted by 22 offensive caroms.
Headland hit only 39.6 percent (19-of-48) and just 3-of-14 on 3-pointers.
Eufaula hit 15-of-22 free throws and Headland 14-of-24.