DOWNTOWN DOTHAN HOOPS CLASSIC: HA, Carroll, Dothan and Headland advance to semifinals

In an intriguing match-up pitting Abbeville’s fast-paced style and Houston Academy’s more methodical approach, the Raiders prevailed 47-25 in the quarterfinals of the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic at the Dothan Civic Center on Wednesday.

Where the game was really won was on the defensive end for the Raiders.

Houston Academy held Abbeville to just 10 points in second half – seven points in the third quarter and three in the fourth.

“We’ve been working hard on defense,” Houston Academy coach Ron Watson said. “I tell you, with the new coaching staff, we’ve been working hard just to make things work right.

“We were a lot more active against Dale County (Monday night) and some of that came over tonight. We’re just learning things game by game and trying to take something away from the other team in attacking their weakness and using our strengths.”

Houston Academy, ranked No. 4 in Class 3A, improved to 16-1 with the victory and will face Carroll in the semifinals on Thursday at 6 p.m. It will be the Raiders first appearance in the tourney semifinals since 2008.

Abbeville, ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, is now 11-5.

Houston Academy outrebounded Abbeville 34-29 and controlled the paint most of the night.

“Our inside game is really our strength,” Watson said. “A lot of people know us from 3-point shooting, and I don’t mind that, but we have people like Ethan Coachman coming off the bench … he’s really one you can go right to in the post. He’s really hard to handle, he’s left-handed, big and he shoots free throws real well.”

Coachman, a 6-foot-3 senior forward, scored seven of the Raiders’ 11 first-quarter points on three inside baskets and a made free throw. He entered the game after guard George Zeron was fouled and had to come out due to a bloody nose in the opening minutes. Coachman scored 12 points in the game and had a team-high eight rebounds.

Rod Jackson led Houston Academy in scoring with 19 points.

“I felt like we set the pace coming out,” Watson said. “The first minute and a half we were kind of going with them, but after we got rolling a little bit, we kind of set our pace and were able to do the things we wanted to do on offense.”

After Abbeville took a 12-11 lead to complete the first quarter on a 3-pointer by Matthew McNair, the Raiders would score the first seven points of the second quarter to gain back the momentum.

Abbeville was within 20-15 after Ahmod Billins hit a free throw, but Houston Academy would score the final eight points of the half – two baskets by Coachman down low, a driving basket by Harrison Swanner and a breakaway layup by Kadyn Mitchell for a 28-15 halftime advantage.

In the third quarter, Jackson took it coast-to-coast for a slam dunk to put HA up 36-20 with 2:12 left in the period. The Raiders led 40-22 at the end of the third quarter and were never seriously threatened the rest of the way.

Billins led Abbeville with 10 points. Dylan Crawford had eight rebounds.

Carroll 54, Providence Christian 36: Lakeith Person poured in 24 points and Takoda McLeod added 13 as Carroll pulled away in the second half in the first quarterfinal game.

Carroll, ranked No. 5 in Class 5A, improved to 16-1 with the win. Providence, ranked No. 10 in Class 3A, is now 10-5.

Providence had a tough break when its top offensive threat, Powell Phillips, injured an ankle late in the second quarter and was lost for the game. Phillips had eight points before the injury.

Pearce Boone led Providence in scoring with 14 points and also had a team-high 13 rebounds.

Carroll led 26-20 at halftime and then scored the first six points of the third quarter.

But Providence certainly kept battling and went on a 6-0 scoring run on a basket by Charlie Leger and then getting a short jumper and later a free throw by Cas Boone to make it 32-25.

Carroll then responded with a basket by Person, a nice 3-pointer from the corner by Miles Ansley and a basket by McLeod to stretch the lead to 39-26 at the end of the quarter and Carroll dominated the rest of the way.

Good full-court defensive pressure helped Carroll stay in command in the second half. Carroll had 16 steals during the game and forced 23 turnovers.

The first half was close throughout.

Providence was within 19-18 after a basket by Pearce Boone. But Person hit two free throws and Nate Elliott scored on a drive while being fouled and also connected to the free throw to make it 24-18.

Phillips hit two free throws to make it 24-20 and Person scored on a drive for what would be the final points of the half on the play that Phillips hurt his ankle on the defensive end.

Dothan 60, Geneva County 37: The Wolves used a balanced scoring attack in leading from start to finish in taking the quarterfinal victory.

Eleven players scored in the game for Dothan, led by the eight points each from Mehkai Menefee and Braxton Hornsby. Tamarion Peterson scored seven, while Bryson Berry, Thomas Dowd and Adrian Doyle each chipped in six points for the Wolves.

Geneva County was led by the scoring of guard Robert Darden, who netted 20 points. KenLi Preyer contributed 11 points.

Dothan improved to 12-3 with the win, while Geneva County is now 9-9.

The Wolves will take on Headland in the second semifinal game Thursday night with a scheduled 7:30 p.m. start.

Both Dothan and Geneva County struggled at times from the field and depended mostly on inside baskets. Dothan shot 46 percent from the field and Geneva County shot 35 percent. Dothan shot 38 free throws and made 17, while Geneva County made nine of 24.

Dothan went on a 9-0 scoring spree to make it 21-7 early in the second quarter after Menefee scored down low while being fouled and also made the free throw. The Wolves doubled the lead when Keith Stampley scored inside to make it 24-12. Dothan led 27-12 at halftime.

Dothan continued to roll in the third quarter, pushing the lead to 37-20 at the end of the period – the final two points of the period coming on two Berry free throws.

Dothan made it 53-29 when Hornsby scored inside while being fouled and drained the free throw with just less than three minutes left for the biggest lead of the night.

Down at halftime, the Rams came out hot in the third quarter and eventually took a hard-fought victory to reach the semifinal round in the last and most competitive game of the night.

Headland, ranked No. 9 in Class 5A, improved to 13-4, while Ashford is now 9-8.

It marked the third time Headland has beaten Ashford this season, the other two games being scores of 71-46 and 64-53.

It certainly didn’t come easy this time for the Rams as the Yellow Jackets led the entire first half.

The first quarter ended with a 3-pointer made by each team – first by Pete Reaves for the Yellow Jackets and then Ty Beasley knocking one down at the buzzer for the Rams – with Ashford in front 16-11.

Several minutes into the second quarter, the Rams got back-to-back baskets from Cornelius Arnold – the second coming on a breakaway dunk – to pull within 23-22 of Ashford.

Ashford went on a 6-0 scoring run with baskets by Jeremiah Reece, Cameron Fields and Reaves to take a 31-24 lead with 2:14 left in the half. The Yellow Jackets led 33-28 at the break.

But Headland scored the first seven points of the second half to take its first lead of the game, getting a 3-pointer by Arnold, a driving layup by Arnold and a basket on a drive by Jaxon Williams to lead 35-33.

Beasley hit a 3-pointer to stretch the lead to 52-42 in the final minute of the quarter. The Rams led 52-44 going into the final quarter.

Ashford hung tough and was within 54-50 after Ernest Williams made one of two free throw tries.

Headland got a big play by Tylen Williams when he scored inside while being fouled and hit the free throw, making it a 61-51 at the midway point of the period.

Headland kept it a 10-point lead when Arnold scored on a leaner in the lane to make it 63-53 with 2:46 remaining.

Arnold led Headland with 25 points, followed by Tylen Williams with 20 points and Jaxon Williams with 16. Arnold also led the team in rebounding with 10.

Ashford was led by Reeves with 20 points and Fields with 19.