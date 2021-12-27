DOWNTOWN DOTHAN HOOPS CLASSIC: Headland downs rival Abbeville in tourney opener

Headland saw its 16-point halftime lead dwindle to four midway through the final quarter before holding off rival Abbeville 64-57 Monday in the opening game of the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic at the Dothan Civic Center.
“We had some guys in foul trouble,” Headland coach Sammy Jackson said. “And I just have to give them (Abbeville) credit. They just made some shots and started getting the ball inside.
“We’re smaller and so we just fouled too much and they made free throws.”
It was the third time the two teams have met this season – Abbeville winning the first time 52-45 at home on Nov. 20 before Headland won in its home gym 79-61 on Dec. 17.
It looked early on like the Rams would win in convincing fashion for a second straight time after leading 24-9 at the end of the first quarter and 40-24 by halftime.
Both teams were sloppy in the early portions of the game before Jackson called a timeout and switched to full-court pressure, which turned the momentum and helped create the big advantage.
“Sometimes our defense creates some offense for us,” Jackson said. “But then again sometimes we’ve got guys out of position and that causes a lot of problems.
“As you saw tonight, we tried to correct mistakes by fouling. We just fouled too much. That led them going to the free throw line and getting back in the game.”
Headland also had three playing with four fouls in the second half. Though none fouled out, it made them a bit tentative on the offensive end.
“A couple of times we just settled for jump shots instead of driving to the basket,” Jackson said. ‘We had four guys with offensive fouls, so then their mindset was, ‘I don’t need to drive to the basket because I’ll pick up a foul.’”
Headland connected on 18 of 27 free throws in the game, while Abbeville hit 7 of 18.
Abbeville had pulled within 49-42 by the end of the third quarter and pulled to within 51-47 with less than four minutes left in the game when Tyrek Coleman hit one of two free throw tries.
Headland’s Patrick Burke, who was playing with four fouls and had been relatively quiet most of the game, then went to work.
Burke would score 11 of the Rams’ final 13 points in the last 3:30 of the game to finish off the victory. After Abbeville’s Trenton Lingo scored on a drive to make it 57-50 with 2:11 left, Burke answered with a 3-pointer to push the lead back to 10 with 1:32 left.
Burke, a sharp-shooting guard, led the Rams with 24 points. Tavaris Hardamon followed for Headland with 15 and Darius “Kell” Brown added 10. Andre Galloway pulled down a team-high nine rebounds.
Abbeville was led by Coleman with a game-high 27 points, while Travontae Glanton scored 12 with nine rebounds and Lingo scored 11.
Eufaula 86, Georgiana 45: The tournament defending champion Tigers had little trouble with Class 1A powerhouse Georgiana, who earned the final slot into the tourney by winning the initial Turkey Classic in November.
The Panthers hung relatively tough in the early going in trailing just 21-14 at the end of the first quarter before the Tigers got in high gear.
A 3-pointer by Eufaula’s Jaylen Guilford followed by a steal and layup by Toney Coleman stretched the lead to 41-21 with 2:30 left in the first half.
Coleman buried a long 3-pointer to end the first half, giving Eufaula a 54-27 lead going into intermission.
Eufaula kept control after halftime and led 73-41 after Trevonte Tolliver scored on a put-back for the final points of the third quarter.
Coleman led all scorers with 27 points, while Caleb Paige scored 18 and Josh Paige added 14.
Georgiana was led by Amari Feagan with 14 points and Nasir Cheatham with 12.
Other action: The Providence Christian vs. Daleville and Houston Academy vs. Dale County games occurred after the print deadline of the Dothan Eagle. The results can be viewed on dothaneagle.com.
On Tuesday, the final eight teams will start play in the single-elimination tournament as Wicksburg takes on Barbour County at 3:30 p.m., followed by Ashford vs. Rehobeth, Dothan vs. Geneva and Northside Methodist Academy vs. Geneva County in the finale of the first round.