DOWNTOWN DOTHAN HOOPS CLASSIC: Headland downs rival Abbeville in tourney opener

“As you saw tonight, we tried to correct mistakes by fouling. We just fouled too much. That led them going to the free throw line and getting back in the game.”

Headland also had three playing with four fouls in the second half. Though none fouled out, it made them a bit tentative on the offensive end.

“A couple of times we just settled for jump shots instead of driving to the basket,” Jackson said. ‘We had four guys with offensive fouls, so then their mindset was, ‘I don’t need to drive to the basket because I’ll pick up a foul.’”

Headland connected on 18 of 27 free throws in the game, while Abbeville hit 7 of 18.

Abbeville had pulled within 49-42 by the end of the third quarter and pulled to within 51-47 with less than four minutes left in the game when Tyrek Coleman hit one of two free throw tries.

Headland’s Patrick Burke, who was playing with four fouls and had been relatively quiet most of the game, then went to work.