DOWNTOWN DOTHAN HOOPS CLASSIC: Wicksburg, Ashford roll; Dothan, Geneva County hold on

Kobe Small followed with 14 points and Cameron Fields and Stelan Griffin were next with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Ernest Williams added nine points and had a team-high nine rebounds.

Both teams came out clicking on offense. The Rebels hit their first three shots in the first minute and a half, including two 3-pointers by Colton Trotter, while Ashford hit its first two, both by Fields, as Rehobeth led 6-5.

The pace continued for most of the first quarter as the teams were tied at 17 with 1:17 left in the period following a jumper in the lane by Rehobeth’s Baker Hataway.

That’s when Ashford’s defensive change began to rattle Rehobeth.

“We got away from our full-court press and went to more of a half-court trap with pressure on their ball handlers and it was successful,” Edge said.

“They (the players) made the adjustments on defense that we called out. We jumped to the ball (in the halfcourt defense) and we were able to get out and run like we like to do.”