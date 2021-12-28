DOWNTOWN DOTHAN HOOPS CLASSIC: Wicksburg, Ashford roll

After seeing Rehobeth’s offense come out with an early spurt in Tuesday’s Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic game, Ashford changed its defensive scheme late in the first quarter.
Jacket players made the change work, creating turnovers to spark a decisive second-quarter run during a 81-50 win over the Rebels in first-round action of the tournament at the Dothan Civic Center.
Ashford (7-7) advanced to play at 8 p.m. Wednesday against Tuesday’s late game winner between Geneva County and Northside Methodist.
A young Rehobeth team, which has no seniors and six of its 14 players as sophomores or younger, dropped to 5-10 and was eliminated from the tournament with the loss.
“It was a great team win,” Ashford head coach Michael Edge said. “Our guys all came out and played together. The whole season we have been up and down, but we came together as a team tonight.”
Four players scored in double figures for Ashford with a fifth with nine points. Pete Reaves, a 5-foot-5 freshman guard, sparked the Jackets with 16 points and five steals off the bench.
“Pete is our energy,” Edge said. “He started the year on JV (junior varsity) but I saw where he could help us (on varsity) in relieving the two guards who start. He brings a spark every game, getting those steals and getting those layups.”
Kobe Small followed with 14 points and Cameron Fields and Stelan Griffin were next with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Ernest Williams added nine points and had a team-high nine rebounds.
Both teams came out clicking on offense. The Rebels hit their first three shots in the first minute and a half, including two 3-pointers by Colton Trotter, while Ashford hit its first two, both by Fields, as Rehobeth led 6-5.
The pace continued for most of the first quarter as the teams were tied at 17 with 1:17 left in the period following a jumper in the lane by Rehobeth’s Baker Hataway.
That’s when Ashford’s defensive change began to rattle Rehobeth.
“We got away from our full-court press and went to more of a half-court trap with pressure on their ball handlers and it was successful,” Edge said.
“They (the players) made the adjustments on defense that we called out. We jumped to the ball (in the halfcourt defense) and we were able to get out and run like we like to do.”
The Jackets, behind their halfcourt defense, went on 16-0 run to midway in the second quarter to build a 33-17 advantage. Ashford created eight turnovers during the five-minute stretch, including four steals, leading to fastbreak opportunities. Three of the steals were by Reaves.
Reaves also paced the offense during the stretch for Ashford with five points. Six players overall scored for Ashford during the 16-0 run as Cade Waller had three points and Small, Williams, Fields and Griffin added two each.
Ashford maintained a comfortable margin to halftime, taking a 37-21 lead to the intermission.
Rehobeth briefly cut it to 13 early in the second half, but Ashford pushed the margin to 53-36 at the end of the third quarter. The Jackets outscored the Rebels 28-14 in the fourth quarter to pull away.
Ashford’s defensive work resulted in 28 Rehobeth turnovers on the night and help limit the Rebels to 38 percent shooting (19-of-50).
Ashford, getting a lot of layups and close range shots, hit a sizzling 62.5 percent for the game (32-of-51).
Trotter led Rehobeth with 13 points and Zaveion Helms followed with 10 points and four assists.
Wicksburg 76, Barbour County 31: The Panthers scored the game’s first 16 points and were in control the rest of the game in downing the winless Jaguars.
Wicksburg (9-5) advanced to play the Dothan-Geneva winner on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. Barbour County (0-10) was eliminated from the tournament.
After Wicksburg opened its 16-0 lead, Barbour County’s Martavious Griggs scored with 2:21 left in the first period for the Jaguars’ first points. The Panthers finished the period with eight straight points to go up 24-2 after one.
Devontae White led Wicksburg’s opening quarter with 10 points and Jase Dukes added seven.
The Panthers built the margin to 43-7 by halftime, hitting 16-of-30 shots in the opening half, including 5-of-11 on 3-pointers. Barbour County made only 3-of-25 first-half shots.
Wicksburg, rotating players as much as possible in the second half, built the margin to 71-17 after three quarters before cruising in the final quarter.
White paced the Panthers with 24 points, seven rebounds and five steals and Dukes earned 18 points. Tyler Williams followed with nine points, Jackson Glover eight and Dalton Taggart seven. Kyle Strickland led in rebounds with nine.
Griggs and Dyqwayshon Grubbs had nine points each to lead Barbour County.
Wicksburg finished the game 30-of-57 shooting, hitting 52.6 percent. The Panthers were 9-of-22 on 3-pointers (40.9 percent). Barbour County finished at 22.6 percent, hitting only 12-of-53.
Late games: Wednesday’s late games featuring Dothan against Geneva and Geneva County and Northside Methodist were completed after the Dothan Eagle print deadline. Check www.dothaneagle.com for details of those games.
Up next: The tournament moves into the second round on Wednesday with Providence Christian facing Headland at 3:30 p.m., followed by defending champion Eufaula against Houston Academy at 5 p.m.
The Dothan-Geneva winner faces Wicksburg at 6:30 p.m. and the Geneva County-Northside Methodist winner plays Ashford in the nightcap.
Wednesday’s winners play in the semifinals on Thursday at 6 and 7:30 p.m. The tournament consolation and championship games are set for Friday night.