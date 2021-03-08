Draw held for Dothan Diamond Classic, which will feature 20 prep softball teams

“That pool A is loaded,” tournament coordinator Rhonda Kirk said. “I talked to a couple of those coaches today and one of them welcomed it. She was like, ‘Rhonda, we’ve got to play whoever you put in front of us to get to where we need to be, so we’re just ready to play.’

“I think the other schools have the same mentality of ‘let’s just get after it and see what happens.’”

After the two days of pool play the teams will move into the main bracket on Friday, April 16, with the tournament concluding with the semifinals and championship game the following day.

“Houston County was a late addition because Eufaula had a miscommunication from their former coach to their new coach and he was not aware that they were even in the tournament,” Kirk said. “So Houston County graciously accepted the invitation and now her kids get to participate and we’re very happy to have all of them.

“As you know, Patricia Ball (former Dothan coach) is at Pike Road and I like having Patricia back in the tournament. She was one of the committee members who helped us get this thing started and I felt it was just right to include her and her kids.”

The first Diamond Classic raised a total of $38,688 which was dispersed among the participating schools.