Draw held for Dothan Diamond Classic, which will feature 20 prep softball teams

After taking a called third strike due to COVID-19 last spring, the Dothan Diamond Classic is back in full swing with a 20-team lineup for the high school softball tournament scheduled April 13-17 at the Westgate Softball Complex.
There will be two days of pool play – April 13 and April 15 – before the teams go into single-elimination bracket play on April 16-17.
Tickets will be $6 per day. A tournament pass for the week can be purchased for $20.
Northview was the winner of the first Diamond Classic two years ago, which featured 16 teams. Of course since Northview was consolidated with Dothan last school year, there won’t be a defending champion on the field. Last year’s tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A draw was held on Monday at the Wiregrass Museum of Art in Dothan to determine the pool positions.
Pool A consists of Dothan, Rehobeth, Slocomb, Dale County and Ariton. Pool B is Providence Christian, Enterprise, Houston County, Geneva and Ashford. Pool C is Northside Methodist Academy, Headland, Pike Road, Wicksburg and Brantley. Pool D is Houston Academy, G.W. Long, Cottonwood, Carroll and Geneva County.
Teams in pools C and D will open play on April 13. After an off day on April 14, teams in pools A and B will compete on April 15 leading into bracket play for all teams the following day.
“That pool A is loaded,” tournament coordinator Rhonda Kirk said. “I talked to a couple of those coaches today and one of them welcomed it. She was like, ‘Rhonda, we’ve got to play whoever you put in front of us to get to where we need to be, so we’re just ready to play.’
“I think the other schools have the same mentality of ‘let’s just get after it and see what happens.’”
After the two days of pool play the teams will move into the main bracket on Friday, April 16, with the tournament concluding with the semifinals and championship game the following day.
“Houston County was a late addition because Eufaula had a miscommunication from their former coach to their new coach and he was not aware that they were even in the tournament,” Kirk said. “So Houston County graciously accepted the invitation and now her kids get to participate and we’re very happy to have all of them.
“As you know, Patricia Ball (former Dothan coach) is at Pike Road and I like having Patricia back in the tournament. She was one of the committee members who helped us get this thing started and I felt it was just right to include her and her kids.”
The first Diamond Classic raised a total of $38,688 which was dispersed among the participating schools.
The top four teams – champion Northview, Wicksburg, Geneva and Dale County – each received a check for $4,836. The next four teams – Dothan, G.W. Long, Providence Christian and Rehobeth – each received a check for $2,418. The other eight teams – Ariton, Ashford, Cottonwood, Enterprise, Geneva County, Houston Academy, Headland and Slocomb – received a check for $1,209.
The tournament is patterned after the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic annual boys basketball tournament, which distributes money back to participating schools from ticket sales and sponsorships following expenses.
Kirk says sponsorships are up from the initial softball tournament.
“I’d say probably 80 percent of our sponsors from last year’s tournament stayed on board and asked us to keep their money to go towards this season,” Kirk said. “We’ve had several new sponsors come on board – folks that I never dreamed that would get on board – and I’ve even had two sponsors from last year who gave us money again this year. One of them even told me if I needed more money, to contact him back. It’s been amazing.
“We still have sponsorships available. The community has been extremely kind to us and we’re hoping more people will get on board and support our local female athletes.”
Besides the tournament competition, the Kasey Cooper Home Run Derby will be held final day at 10 a.m., followed by the semifinals at 11 am. The championship game is scheduled for 1 p.m.
“We’ll take two kids from each school if they want to get in,” Kirk said of the home run derby. “Libby Baker (G.W. Long/Troy) hit 30-something in a roll a couple of years ago.”
Cooper, a former Dothan, Auburn University and Team USA softball player, will present a trophy and bat to the home run derby champion.
There will also be a pitching and hitting clinic for kids 12-under on April 16 at 3 p.m. led by Sharon O’Mara of All Zones Fastpitch Academy.
Kirk said a link to registration for the clinic will be set up on the website dothansoftball.com next week. All participants must register in advance for the clinic.
