Driggers steps down as Providence Christian softball coach

For the past five years, Cory Driggers has coached the Providence Christian softball team and his daughter, Mary Hannah.

Now with his daughter graduating, Driggers is ready to devote his time to his son, Carson, a rising sophomore at the school and a member of the PCS baseball program. As a result, the Eagle coach is stepping down from his softball position at Providence.

Driggers guided the Eagles to a 96-74 record over five seasons, highlighted by a regional tournament appearance in 2018, the same year Providence won a fastpitch school-record 32 games. He was an assistant coach with the program for a year before taking over.

“We have a son that has three years left and he plays baseball and I have not seen some of his games over the last couple of years because I have been coaching (softball),” Driggers said. “That ultimately was the deciding factor.

“I still love the team. I still love the girls and I still love the school. It has been nothing but positive, but I need to watch him now. I got him at home for three more years and I have to take advantage of that time.”

Driggers admitted increasing works demands were also an issue. He is a partner at the law firm of Morris, Andrews, Talmadge and Driggers in Dothan.

“Softball is my hobby. It is not my career,” Driggers said. “It required a lot of balance with things at work and sacrifices to have to work late at night to get that done and sometimes during the weekend during softball season. That was a big part of it.”

After a 32-13 season in 2018, Driggers led PCS to a 28-12 record in 2019. The Eagles were off to a slow start and finished just 3-10 during the pandemic shortened 2020 season before rebounding with a 17-15 season in 2021 in his fourth season.

In his fifth and final season this past spring, a young Eagle team, with just three upperclassmen starters (two seniors, one junior), finished 16-24, while playing in an area that featured eventual state champion Houston Academy and powerhouse Wicksburg.

Providence Christian athletic director Bill Oldfield believes it will be hard for the school to replace the impact Driggers had on Eagle softball players.

“Coach Driggers will be sorely missed over here,” Oldfield said. “He is a fabulous coach, especially X’s and O’s, but he also has got the mentoring part down. He has really impacted the lives of the girls he has coached. He not only made them better players on the field, but better teammates and young women as well. We are so appreciative of the time he spent coaching at Providence.”

Oldfield said no decision has been made on a new head softball coach.

Driggers, who coached two of his three kids in rec ball, said he was hesitant six years ago about coaching the PCS softball program with his daughter on the team, not wanting to be a “daddy ball guy.”

However, after a conversation with a friend, he decided to try it.

“I had a wise friend tell me, ‘Cory, how many dads get the chance to coach their kid at the high school level?’ I said, ‘Not many, I don’t think,’” Driggers said. “He said, ‘This is an opportunity you really ought to think about it.’”

After six seasons – the one year as an assistant plus the five head coaching seasons – he doesn’t regret the decision.

“I enjoyed every minute of it from the administrators to the parents to the girls along with the friendships I have made with other coaches. People that I am now friends with,” Driggers said.

“I would be remiss if I didn’t mention how special the relationships I had with my assistant coaches have been. Great coaches and people. It all has been a great blessing.”

Driggers said his coaching philosophy along with his assistants wasn’t just tailored to softball techniques and strategy, but something he felt was more important.

“We tried to stress to our girls every year that what we were doing was about more than just softball,” Driggers said. “It was about being ambassadors for Christ in victory or defeat. I hope we did that.”

