Dunn resigns as Ariton girls basketball coach

After four seasons as Ariton’s head girls basketball coach, Chuck Dunn is stepping away from the role, though he will maintain other duties at the school.

Dunn guided the Purple Cats to a 55-29 record during his four years and had several sign college scholarships, including Alexis Leggett with Power 5 program SMU.

“I want to spend more time with my family as I go full bore with football and basketball running through February without a break,” said Dunn, who is also Ariton’s defensive coordinator in football. “I will stay on and do football and weight training (classes).”

Dunn guided Ariton to a 15-6 record and a Class 2A sub-regional appearance his first year in 2017-18, led by the 6-foot-3 Leggett, who earned first-team all-state honors that season. The next two seasons he directed the Purple Cats to records of 17-8 and 15-7 with Zakyria Johnson earning third and second team all-state honors before signing with Enterprise State.

This past year, the Purple Cats finished 8-8 with Zhee Oliver signing with Huntingdon College after the season.