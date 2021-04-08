Dunn resigns as Ariton girls basketball coach

After four seasons as Ariton’s head girls basketball coach, Chuck Dunn is stepping away from the role, though he will maintain other duties at the school.
Dunn guided the Purple Cats to a 55-29 record during his four years and had several sign college scholarships, including Alexis Leggett with Power 5 program SMU.
“I want to spend more time with my family as I go full bore with football and basketball running through February without a break,” said Dunn, who is also Ariton’s defensive coordinator in football. “I will stay on and do football and weight training (classes).”
Dunn guided Ariton to a 15-6 record and a Class 2A sub-regional appearance his first year in 2017-18, led by the 6-foot-3 Leggett, who earned first-team all-state honors that season. The next two seasons he directed the Purple Cats to records of 17-8 and 15-7 with Zakyria Johnson earning third and second team all-state honors before signing with Enterprise State.
This past year, the Purple Cats finished 8-8 with Zhee Oliver signing with Huntingdon College after the season.
“We appreciate coach Dunn for the years that he has given to the girls basketball program,” Ariton principal Josh Herring said. “They were very successful during his tenure and he always had their best interest at heart. We really appreciate all the time and dedication he gave.”
Herring said a search will begin shortly to fill the position.
Dunn has a long history in coaching, both in high school and college, which includes being on staffs of longtime Troy coach Larry Blakeney, current Jacksonville State coach John Grass and current UAB coach Bill Clark.
He came to Ariton after serving two years as an assistant football coach and as strength and conditioning coach for all sports at Charles Henderson, his third tenure at the Troy school.
Dunn had coaching stints at the University of South Alabama (2008-11), Jacksonville State (2013) and UAB (2014) under Clark, mostly handling outside linebackers and strength and conditioning roles. He also served at Charles Henderson as defensive coordinator/linebackers coach (2012) and as defensive backs coach (1998-2000).
He was also defensive coordinator/strength coach at Oxford (2011) under Grass and outside linebackers coach at Walker and Prattville (2002-08).
Dunn attended Troy University, where he also served as a student assistant coach for Blakeney from 1994-1996, working with the offensive line.
A former player at Charles Henderson and Enterprise State, he also coached girls and boys basketball at Pike Liberal Arts in Troy while attending Troy University (1994-96).