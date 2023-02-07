When in need, Providence Christian turned to the 3-point shot and delivered during a 74-60 win over Ashford in the Class 3A, Area 3 boys basketball tournament at Houston Academy’s Killingsworth Gym on Tuesday night.

Host team Houston Academy took care of business in the other semifinal contest, disposing of a feisty Northside Methodist Academy team, 62-46.

The Raiders (27-2) and Eagles (16-11) will meet for the area tourney championship at HA on Friday at 7 p.m. in a battle of the two rivals.

Ashford ends its season at 15-12 and NMA finishes 8-18.

During the Providence victory, the Eagles netted eight 3-pointers – seven of them coming after intermission – to spread the lead every time Ashford made a move.

The Eagles ended the third quarter on an 11-2 scoring run, which included two 3-pointers from Powell Phillips and one from Hamp Sanders, to make it a 54-43 advantage.

After Ashford’s Cameron Fields scored inside while being fouled and hit the free throw to cut the lead to 59-53 midway through the fourth quarter, Providence responded with back-to-back 3-pointers by Pearce Boone and Phillips to push the lead to 65-53.

“I thought we did a good job of working inside out,” Providence Christian coach Mark Wright said. “We didn’t take the first look that we had. We really moved the ball around and got it to the paint … got a touch and then kicked it out and hit some good inside-out threes that got us going.”

The first half was one of streaks for both teams.

Providence came out hot in building a quick 10-2 lead after Gabe Pemberton scored inside on a nice assist from Phillips. But Ashford turned it around and outscored Providence 14-2 to end the opening quarter to make it 21-16.

After Ashford scored the first five points of the second quarter to make it 26-16 on a basket and made free throw by Kobe Small and an inside basket by Pete Reaves, Providence then got in gear and ended the first half by outscoring the Yellow Jackets 17-4 to make it 33-30 at the break.

“I was proud of our guys by how they kept their composure,” Wright said. “I told them at halftime that was three games in one in the first half. I felt we got off to a good start, had a lull there and then really finished the half well. To start off the third quarter is always huge to win those first few minutes.”

Ashford pressed full court throughout the game and used its quickness on defense to get multiple steals. The Yellow Jackets were also strong at the free throw line, connecting on 23 of 30 at the charity stripe.

“They are going to keep coming at you with that pressure all game and so you’ve just got to not make mistakes,” Wright said. “We had some stretches where we did, but the big shot making helped overcome some of that.

“I thought down the stretch towards the end in the fourth quarter we did a better job of handling it without turning it over.”

Pearce Boone led Providence in scoring with 20 points while Phillips was right behind with 19. Charlie Leger scored 15 and Gabe Pemberton added 12.

Ashford was led by Fields with 22, Reaves with 11 and Small and Brodie Alexander with 10 each.

Houston Academy 62, Northside Methodist 46: The Raiders got a boost off the bench from Corey Campbell and stayed in control throughout in recording the victory.

With the Raiders up 11-7 early, Campbell entered the game and scored nine quick points to make it a 13-point advantage.

Campbell got a steal once entering the game and took it in for a made layup. His next basket came on a 3-pointer from the corner. The Raiders went up 18-7 when Campbell made a good move down the lane and converted the shot. Finally, Campbell came up with another steal and layup to end the 9-0 scoring surge. Houston Academy led 24-9 at the end of the first quarter.

Northside Methodist hung in there to trail 33-20 at halftime and then scored the first eight points of the third quarter on back-to-back 3-pointers by Ty Chapple and a made shot from the corner by Braylen Clements to pull the Knights within 33-28.

With NMA still within striking distance at 39-32 following a basket by Keithon Cunningham, Rod Jackson and the Raiders then went back to work.

Jackson got a tip in and scored down low for four points before Northside’s Alden Corbin scored. The Raiders then ended the third quarter on an 11-0 run, the final four points coming from Jackson to make it a 54-34 HA advantage.

Jackson and Kadyn Mitchell, who controlled the tempo throughout the game with from his point guard position and often penetrated inside the lane for close baskets, each finished with 16 points. Campbell followed with 10.

NMA was led by Clements with 20 points.