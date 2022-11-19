Early County advances to state quarterfinals

Early County pulled away in the second half to rout Telfair County 47-6 in GHSA Class A, Division-II state playoff action at Standifer Field in Blakely on Friday.

The win pushes the third-ranked Early County (8-3) into the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2012. The Bobcats host top-ranked Bowdon (11-1) next week, bidding for their first state semifinal appearance since 2006.

In Friday’s win, the Bobcats scored four second-half touchdowns to extend a 20-6 lead to the final. In the third quarter, Kendarious Boyd scored on a 3-yard run and Ty Stovall scored on runs of 39 and 5 yards. Early County kicker Mason Warfield recovered an onside kick after the Boyd score and converted the point after touchdown on all three scores.

The Bobcats added a final touchdown in the fourth quarter on a Tiderro Steele 27-yard run. The extra point kick was no good.

Early County started on a bad note, fumbling on the game’s opening series at its own 9-yard line. The Bobcat defense, though, stopped Telfair on fourth down inside the 1. The ECHS offense then drove 99 ½ yards to go in front on a 44-yard Ashtyn Grimes to Boyd TD pass, the lone pass completion of the night for the Bobcats.

B’Anthony Wade’s 44-yard fumble return for a touchdown late in the first quarter and Charles Williams’ 11-yard run in the second quarter pushed Early County up 20-6 at the break.

The Bobcats finished with 364 yards rushing on just 37 carries with five touchdowns. Stovall led the way with 142 yards on 11 carries with two scores, Williams earned 98 on eight carries with one TD and Jeremiah Hutchins had 67 yards on eight carries.

Defensively, the Bobcats recovered five fumbles with Wade, Warfield, Williams, Jalani McClendon and Darreontae Jackson with one each. Williams had eight assisted tackles and three solos with two quarterback sacks, McClendon had four solos and five assists and Wade had six assists and one solo tackle. Both Wade and Williams caused a fumble.

Warfield was 5-of-7 on point after kicks.