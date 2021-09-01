Early County cancels Friday game with Mitchell County

Early County has cancelled its scheduled football game Friday night against Mitchell County, confirmed head coach Joel Harvin on Wednesday.

The non-region game was scheduled to be played at Early County’s home field in Blakely.

Harvin said a Bobcat lineman tested positive for COVID-19 and that contract tracing from practice forced most of the team into quarantine.

The Bobcat coach said the two teams have a mutual open date at the end of the season and could reschedule the game then unless a required region game was needed to be played during that date.

Per GHSA rules, if the game is not made up, it will be considered a no contest with no forfeit since it was a non-region game.

Harvin said Early County was expected to return to practice in time for next Thursday’s road game at Charles Henderson.