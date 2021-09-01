 Skip to main content
Early County cancels Friday game with Mitchell County
Early County has cancelled its scheduled football game Friday night against Mitchell County, confirmed head coach Joel Harvin on Wednesday.

The non-region game was scheduled to be played at Early County’s home field in Blakely.

Harvin said a Bobcat lineman tested positive for COVID-19 and that contract tracing from practice forced most of the team into quarantine.

The Bobcat coach said the two teams have a mutual open date at the end of the season and could reschedule the game then unless a required region game was needed to be played during that date.

Per GHSA rules, if the game is not made up, it will be considered a no contest with no forfeit since it was a non-region game.

Harvin said Early County was expected to return to practice in time for next Thursday’s road game at Charles Henderson.

