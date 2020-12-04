 Skip to main content
Early County falls in second round of GHSA football playoffs
BLAKELY, Ga. - Early County's season came to an end following a 41-7 loss to Beckley County in the second round of the GHSA football playoffs on Friday night.

The Bobcats end the season at 7-3.

Jay Ealey had a big night for the Bobcats in rushing for 109 yards on 19 attempts with an 8-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Baylen Tedder kicked the PAT.

Defensively, Ealey had four solo tackles, four assists, caused a fumble and had a tackle for loss.

Edarious Rainge had four solos, one assist, a sack and recovered a fumble and Antonio Boyd had four solos and three assists.

