Early County falls in state quarterfinals

Early County seized a 19-0 lead early in the second quarter, but couldn’t hold off the top-ranked Bowdon Red Devils at Standifer Field, falling 36-26 in a Georgia Class A, Division II state quarterfinal game.

Ty Stovall earned rushing touchdowns of 2, 67 and 11 yards to help the Bobcats build a 19-0 lead with 11:53 to go in the second quarter.

Bowdon overcame the margin, scoring with 29 seconds to go in the half, 15 points in the third and another touchdown in the first minute of the fourth go up 29-19.

The Bobcats cut the margin to 29-26 with 7:13 left in the game on a 1-yard Stovall run, but a back-breaking 36-yard touchdown run by the Bowdon quarterback gave the Red Devils the final 10-point cushion.

Stovall finished the night with 224 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 19 carries. Charles Williams added 76 yards on 12 carries as Early County finished with 311 yards rushing on 32 carries.

Defensively for Early County, Jikhael Chrispen was in on 14 tackles, B’Anthony Wade was in on 10 and Williams on nine. Both Jalani McClendon and David Lee recovered a fumble for the Bobcats.

Early County finished the season with a 9-4 record and made its first appearance in a state quarterfinal round since 2012.

Bowdon improved to 12-1 and advanced to the state semifinals for the first time since 2005.