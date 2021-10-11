 Skip to main content
Early County football loses to Fitzgerald
Early County lost 22-0 to Fitzgerald on Monday night in high school football action.

The game was postponed last Friday due to flooding of the Fitzgerald football field.

Defensively for Early County, Larry McKinnie had two solo tackles and 15 assists, along with one tackle for loss. J'Tajh Stevens had four solos and 10 assists with two quarterback sacks. Antonio Boyd had one solo and eight assists with two quarterback sacks. Billy Roland had seven assists. Edarious Rainge had 1 solo and six assists with a sack.

