Early County routs Putnam County; advances to second round

Ladarius Ceasar rushed for 209 yards and five touchdowns on just nine carries, pacing the Early County Bobcats to a 48-7 Class AA first-round state playoff win Saturday over Putnam County in Eatonton, Ga.

With the win, Early County (7-2) hosts Bleckley County in the second round.

Ceasar opened the scoring with a 67-yard run less than four minutes into the game. Jay Ealey, who scored the other two Bobcat touchdowns, earned a 1-yard TD run with 3:10 left in the first to make it 13-0.

After the War Eagles scored early in the second period, Ceasar raced 28 and 13 yards for touchdowns to make it 27-7. Ealey scored on a 1-yard run with seven seconds left in the half to make it 34-7.

Ceasar added a pair of TDs in the third quarter on runs of 48 and 4 yards to boost the margin to 48-7.

Baylen Tedder converted six of his seven extra-point kicks for Early County.

Braveon George earned 48 yards rushing on eight carries and Ealey had 47 yards on nine carries as the Bobcats earned 333 rushing yards overall.

Defensively, Brian Hanks had 10 assisted tackles and caused two fumbles and David Lee had six assists. Ealey, Billy Roland, Antonio Williams and Nick Williams all had five assisted tackles. Nick Williams had an interception and Darreonta Jackson recovered a fumble.