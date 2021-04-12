Early County's La'Darius Ceasar signs with Georgia Military College

“One of things that he does that is special is being able to find his offensive linemen, find the holes, cut and make people miss, but at the time, he is also strong and is able to break tackles.”

Though utilized mostly on offense and special teams, Ceasar also played some on defense at free safety when the Bobcats needed a big play or faced teams that had more of a passing game. However, Harvin said he was used much on that side of the ball because Early County had little running back depth and needed his explosiveness on offense.

“(He is) very capable of playing (defense), but we needed to save him for offense because we were going to give the ball to him a lot,” Harvin said. “The big thing was trying to keep Ladarius fresh because when he is fresh and healthy, he can make long runs.”

Ceasar said signing a college scholarship in football was a goal of his for several years.

“I always told my dad that I wanted to go to the NFL and play football and he would always tell me you had to get through college first, so I got it on my mind then to get my school work in and be great in football to go to college then the NFL,” Ceasar said.

He is already preparing himself to play on the college level.

“I have to work out more and get bigger and stronger in order to play ball at the next level,” Ceasar said. “I have to start working out more.”