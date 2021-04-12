Early County's La'Darius Ceasar signs with Georgia Military College

Early County head football coach Joel Harvin marvels at some of the plays La'Darius Ceasar made for the Bobcats during his career at the Blakely school.
“In the first round of the state playoffs, it might have been the second play of the game, he got hit in the mouth about four yards down field, bounces off the tackler and takes it 75 yards to the house,” Harvin said. “It just shows that just because he is small, it doesn’t mean he isn’t strong.”
It was plays like the one Harvin described that helped the small, but powerful and speedy 5-foot-7, 185-pound Ceasar earn a pair of 1,000-yard rushing seasons for Early County, leading to a college scholarship to Georgia Military College in Milledgeville, Ga.
Ceasar had a signing ceremony on Monday at the Early County High School Media Center.
“I feel great,” Ceasar said. “I think I signed with a great college. I am proud of myself.”
He hopes it is just the first step to a bigger goal.
“I like the coaching staff and I think it is a great program for me to go to that I can better myself for a bigger college town that I want to go to later on in life,” Ceasar said.
After two injury-plagued seasons to start his Early County career, Ceasar broke out in his junior year, earning 1,074 rushing yards (119.3 average per game) and 14 touchdowns.
He followed that up this past season by rushing for 1,172 yards and 14 more touchdowns, averaging 11.4 yards per carry and 130.7 per game. He helped the Bobcats finish with a 7-3 record and a second round appearance in the Class AA playoffs.
He particularly revved up during the last two regular-season games and the first round of the playoffs, rushing for 261, 256 and 205 yards in those games. In the last of those games, he rushed for five touchdowns on just nine carries in a 48-7 playoff win over Putnam County.
But he was more than just a running back. He also earned 395 return yards on kick and punt returns with two touchdowns.
“His return ability is what a lot of schools liked him for,” Harvin said. “That is in both punt return and kickoff returns.”
His efforts helped Ceasar earn Class 2A all-state honors from the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association and honorable mention all-state from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He was also selected honorable mention Super 12 by the Dothan Eagle and was named Region 1-AA Special Teams Player of the Year.
“He is one of those that has quick-twitch (steps) and sees the hole before it happens and can set up blocks,” Harvin said of Ceasar, who runs a 4.4 in the 60-yard dash, bench presses 225 pounds and squats 405 pounds.
“One of things that he does that is special is being able to find his offensive linemen, find the holes, cut and make people miss, but at the time, he is also strong and is able to break tackles.”
Though utilized mostly on offense and special teams, Ceasar also played some on defense at free safety when the Bobcats needed a big play or faced teams that had more of a passing game. However, Harvin said he was used much on that side of the ball because Early County had little running back depth and needed his explosiveness on offense.
“(He is) very capable of playing (defense), but we needed to save him for offense because we were going to give the ball to him a lot,” Harvin said. “The big thing was trying to keep Ladarius fresh because when he is fresh and healthy, he can make long runs.”
Ceasar said signing a college scholarship in football was a goal of his for several years.
“I always told my dad that I wanted to go to the NFL and play football and he would always tell me you had to get through college first, so I got it on my mind then to get my school work in and be great in football to go to college then the NFL,” Ceasar said.
He is already preparing himself to play on the college level.
“I have to work out more and get bigger and stronger in order to play ball at the next level,” Ceasar said. “I have to start working out more.”