EHS wrestler Zach McFarland signs with Brewton-Parker College

As a little kid, Zach McFarland wasn’t interested much in the sport of amateur wrestling, though his dad and brother were a major part of it.
Part of a military family, McFarland moved to the Wiregrass four years ago and found his favorite sport wasn’t available at Enterprise High School, so he decided to give wrestling a try after all.
“I was actually doing roller hockey when he (brother Andrew) was doing wrestling, so I was barely involved,” McFarland said. “I was close to hockey in the seventh and eighth grade then all of sudden, I can’t do hockey and my next closest sport close to home was wrestling.
“(Roller) Hockey was my favorite sport for two years during wrestling but eventually I grew on wrestling so much that I would do nothing else but the sport now.”
Four years after turning from roller hockey to wrestling, he is an accomplished wrestler with more than 100 wins to his career and a third-place finish at the Class 7A state meet.
Now he can add the phrase college wrestling signee to his resume. The Wildcat senior standout signed on Wednesday to wrestle at Brewton-Parker College, an NAIA program located in the southeast Georgia city of Mount Vernon, four and a half hours from Enterprise.
He becomes the first Wiregrass wrestler – and the first at Enterprise – to sign to wrestle in college.
“It means a lot just knowing that I am setting the path for future Wildcats,” a serious McFarland said before jokingly adding, “and hopefully future Barons (Brewton Parker’s nickname).”
He joins his brother, Andrew, as a wrestling college signee. His older brother attended high school in Texas (2016 graduate) and competed at Briar Cliff University in Iowa, qualifying for nationals in his freshman season.
“It felt amazing, just knowing I finally have my path for college, just knowing where I am going to go and just knowing I am going to wrestle in college,” McFarland said moments after signing. “Before, there was a lot of uncertainty where I didn’t know what I wanted to do and what I wanted to go for. Now, that I have officially made my decision, it makes things a lot more comfortable for me.”
One of things he can now concentrate more is his senior season and finishing his career with his goal of an individual state title.
Heading into Thursday’s night matches, McFarland, who wrestled at 106 and 113 pounds before moving up to 120 this year, has a career record of 113-16, including 9-1 on the current season. He is coming off the 120-pound weight class title at the Auburn High Swede Umbach Tournament this past Saturday, going 5-0 at the meet, including a dramatic 9-7 win in the final seconds over Hewitt-Trussville’s highly-regard Chris Weaver.
“I already made a statement at Swede Umbach of my step up for this year and that I have thoroughly improved from junior to senior year,” McFarland said. “I want to be on top of the podium as state champion.”
Enterprise head coach Matt Pipkins said McFarland’s signing was a special moment for the Wildcat wrestling program since he is the program’s first. McFarland signed in front of teammates after practice and also in front of plenty of EHS wrestling family members plus his family and friends.
“Anytime you can get a kid an opportunity to go to college and for wrestling on top of that is a good feeling,” Pipkins said. “I have enjoyed this journey the last four years and watching him grow into an adult. It is great for the program to have someone set a path for these other guys to follow. It’s incredible and it couldn’t happen to a better kid.”
Pipkins said McFarland’s intensity on the wrestling mat separates him from a lot of other wrestlers.
“He is hyper-focused, sometimes a little overly-focused, but for the most part he goes out there and wrestles with that attitude of I’m going to do what it takes to win, not in a wrong (cocky) way, but just an intense wrestler,” Pipkins said. “He has a goal in mind when he is out there and he is shooting for that goal.”
Brewton Parker head coach Devane Dodgens was also part of Wednesday’s signing at the EHS secondary gym, driving over from Mount Vernon.
“I really liked his game-day face is what I call it when we were practicing and rolling around,” said Dodgens, who wrestled around with McFarland along with a couple of Baron wrestlers during a visit to the campus. “He really wants to scrap and really wants to get better at wrestling. I believe he will be a superstar here in a year or two in college if he puts on some weight. He has all the intangibles to be a good college wrestler.”
Dodgens said he had seen McFarland in Enterprise matches, off-season tournaments and also at a few practices with the Enterprise Assassins Wrestling Club and knew, “I have got to get this kid to our campus at least so I will be in the mix for him.”
McFarland, who was also looking at Huntingdon College in Montgomery and Ohio Wesleyan, was impressed with Brewton-Parker.
“I feel way comfortable there.” McFarland said. “I felt like I was right at home, meeting them for the first time, and ever since I haven’t felt anything different about it.”
He will likely wrestle at the 125-pound weight class with the Barons.