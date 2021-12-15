EHS wrestler Zach McFarland signs with Brewton-Parker College

“I already made a statement at Swede Umbach of my step up for this year and that I have thoroughly improved from junior to senior year,” McFarland said. “I want to be on top of the podium as state champion.”

Enterprise head coach Matt Pipkins said McFarland’s signing was a special moment for the Wildcat wrestling program since he is the program’s first. McFarland signed in front of teammates after practice and also in front of plenty of EHS wrestling family members plus his family and friends.

“Anytime you can get a kid an opportunity to go to college and for wrestling on top of that is a good feeling,” Pipkins said. “I have enjoyed this journey the last four years and watching him grow into an adult. It is great for the program to have someone set a path for these other guys to follow. It’s incredible and it couldn’t happen to a better kid.”

Pipkins said McFarland’s intensity on the wrestling mat separates him from a lot of other wrestlers.