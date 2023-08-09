Eight Dothan Eagle coverage high school football teams open the season ranked in the preseason Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, including both Class 7A programs and two teams who are ranked No. 2 in their classification.

The ASWA poll, voted on by prep media members in the state, was released Wednesday morning.

Enterprise and Dothan, the area’s two Class 7A teams, enter the season ranked No. 7 and No. 8 in the Class 7A poll. Both teams finished 8-4 last year and reached the second round of the playoffs.

Enterprise, in head coach Ben Blackmon’s second season, returns four starters on offense and nine on defense, while Dothan, in Jed Kennedy’s second season, return seven starters on both sides of the ball.

The preseason ranking is the third straight for Enterprise, which entered the season 10th and 8th, respectively, the two previous years. It’s the highest preseason ranking for the Wildcats since 1994 when they started out at No. 4.

For Dothan, it’s the second preseason ranking in their four years after the school consolidated in 2019. The Wolves were ranked No. 8 to begin the 2020 season. This year’s preseason No. 8 ranking matches the top ranking in DHS’ four-year history. The Wolves were ranked eighth three other teams, including twice last year.

Charles Henderson, last year’s Class 5A state runner-up, along with Elba enter the season with a No. 2 state ranking.

CHHS went 12-2 last year and return seven starters on both offense and defense, including major college recruits Jywon Boyd and Zion Grady. The Trojans are No. 2 in Class 5A behind defending champ Ramsay, which defeated the Trojans 41-20 in last year’s state title game. Quin Hambrite’s team has seven starters returning on both sides of the ball.

The Elba Tigers, 11-1 last year, open up at No. 2 in Class 1A behind defending state champion Leroy. Marc Sieving’s Tigers are loaded with nine returning starters on both sides, including last year’s Dothan Eagle Player of the Year, Alvin Henderson, who rushed for 2,636 yards and 46 touchdowns last year. He also earned the Class 1A Back of the Year award in the state.

It’s the highest preseason ranking for Charles Henderson since starting the 1981 season at No. 2. It’s the top overall ranking for the Trojans since earning a No. 1 ranking in the final regular season poll in 2013.

Elba, which has been ranked in 221 state polls in its history, is ranked in the preseason for the 21st time since 1984 (39 seasons) and is ranked No. 2 for the third time (along with 2015 and 1986). The No. 2 ranking is the highest preseason ranking since 2016 when the Tigers were ranked No. 1, a spot they have held in four preseason polls (2012, 1993 and 1990 in addition to 2016).

Two Dothan Eagle coverages teams are ranked in both Class 3A and Class 2A.

In 3A, Houston Academy, coming off a 10-1 season, is ranked No. 7 to start the season and Pike County, 8-4 last season with a state postseason quarterfinal appearance, is No. 9.

In 2A, Ariton, a 10-2 second-round state playoff team in 2022, is No. 6, while Goshen, a team that appears to be on the rise after going 6-4 last year, is ranked No. 9.

Houston Academy is ranked in the preseason for the first time in 14 years, back to the 2009 season when the Raiders entered the year No. 6. Pike County is back in the preseason rankings for the first time since 2020 (No. 7) and the 24th time overall in its history.

Ariton is a preseason ranked team for the second straight year and 17th time overall. Last year, the Purple Cats were ranked No. 4 in preseason.

The preseason poll is a bit of a rarity for Goshen, which has a preseason ranking for only the third time, matching 2018 (8th) and 1994 (10th). The ranking overall is the first for the Eagles since week four of 2018 when they were No. 8.

Four local teams enter the season outside of the top 10, though they received votes. Those teams are Opp (8-3 last year) in Class 3A, G.W. Long (8-4) in Class 2A and both Lakeside School (3-8) and Abbeville Christian (4-7) in AISA. Lakeside and ACA were among 24 of the 34 AISA teams that received at least one vote.

STATE RANKINGS

The preseason Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, last year’s win-loss record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (21); 11-3; 261

2. Auburn (1); 12-2; 178

3. Hoover; 11-2; 172

4. Central-Phenix City; 10-3; 170

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 8-4; 132

6. Vestavia Hills; 7-5; 92

7. Enterprise; 8-4; 88

8. Dothan; 8-4; 68

9. Mary Montgomery; 6-5; 43

10. Prattville; 6-4; 11

Others receiving votes: Foley (7-4) 8, Opelika (5-5) 7, Spain Park (3-7) 7, Julian (NA) 3, Oak Mountain (3-7) 3, Austin (7-4) 2, Florence (8-3) 2, James Clemens (4-6) 2, JAG (NA) 2, Sparkman (5-5) 2, Fairhope (8-3) 1.

NOTE: Julian and JAG are first-year schools after Lee-Montgomery and Jeff Davis were renamed.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts

1. Saraland (21); 14-1; 261

2. Clay-Chalkville (1); 8-2; 175

3. Hartselle; 12-1; 154

4. Mountain Brook; 12-3; 153

5. Theodore; 13-1; 134

6. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 11-1; 94

7. Parker; 7-5; 78

8. Muscle Shoals; 11-2; 61

9. Spanish Fort; 7-4; 32

10. Pelham; 6-6; 28

Others receiving votes: Homewood (10-3) 19, Gardendale (9-4) 13, Benjamin Russell (8-3) 10, Pike Road (7-5) 10, Gadsden City (7-5) 6, Hueytown (8-4) 6, Fort Payne (8-3) 5, Oxford (5-6) 5, Carver-Montgomery (8-2) 4, Pinson Valley (6-4) 2, St. Paul's (7-6) 2, Helena (6-4) 1, McGill-Toolen (5-5) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts

1. Ramsay (18); 13-2; 237

2. Charles Henderson (2); 12-2; 198

3. UMS-Wright (1); 12-1; 165

4. Pleasant Grove (1); 11-2; 157

5. Faith-Mobile; 11-3; 120

6. Leeds; 11-1; 85

7. Moody; 10-2; 72

8. Beauregard; 10-2; 71

9. Gulf Shores; 11-2; 49

10. Demopolis; 10-2; 30

Others receiving votes: Central-Clay Co. (9-3) 27, Guntersville (9-3) 21, Scottsboro (7-5) 9, Arab (11-2) 8, Fairview (7-4) 2, Alexandria (5-5) 1, Selma (7-4) 1, Southside-Gadsden (5-6) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts

1. Andalusia (19); 14-1; 254

2. Cherokee Co. (1); 12-3; 180

3. Catholic-Montgomery; 13-1; 169

4. Jackson (1); 8-3; 121

5. Oneonta; 11-2; 91

6. Jacksonville; 8-4; 87

7. Anniston; 11-1; 65

8. Westminster-Huntsville; 6-5; 64

9. Handley; 11-2; 57

10. T.R. Miller; 10-2; 36

Others receiving votes: Etowah (8-4) 31, Deshler (12-1) 29, Dora (8-4) 24, Randolph (10-3) 16, Montgomery Academy (1 first-place) (5-6) 13, West Morgan (10-2) 10, Priceville (11-1) 4, Northside (8-3) 2, American Christian (9-3) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts

1. St. James (20); 13-2; 256

2. Piedmont (1); 12-3; 159

3. Gordo (1); 11-2; 153

4. Mars Hill Bible; 10-2; 142

5. Mobile Christian; 6-8; 113

6. Madison Academy; 9-3; 81

7. Houston Academy; 10-1; 77

8. Sylvania; 10-4; 73

9. Pike Co.; 8-4; 65

10. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 4-6; 42

Others receiving votes: Geraldine (9-4) 24, Excel (9-2) 18, Opp (8-3) 14, Trinity (9-3) 11, Straughn (7-4) 9, Thomasville (9-4) 7, Flomaton (3-7) 3, Southside-Selma (6-5) 2, W.S. Neal (7-5) 2, Westbrook Christian (5-5) 2, Alabama Christian (8-4) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (22); 15-0; 264

2. B.B. Comer; 12-3; 173

3. Pisgah; 11-3; 166

4. Highland Home; 12-2; 157

5. Tuscaloosa Academy; 10-3; 110

6. Ariton; 10-2; 106

7. Reeltown; 10-2; 101

8. Vincent; 10-2; 58

9. Goshen; 6-4; 33

10. Aliceville; 11-2; 25

Others receiving votes: Collinsville (8-3) 21, G.W. Long (8-4) 18, Lanett (5-6) 15, Lexington (9-3) 4, Clarke Co. (7-6) 3.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts

1. Leroy (14); 13-1; 233

2. Elba (4); 11-1; 175

3. Pickens Co. (1); 11-4; 167

4. Brantley (1); 10-3; 140

5. Meek (1); 11-1; 129

6. Sweet Water (1); 8-3; 95

7. Spring Garden; 10-2; 67

8. Lynn; 11-2; 66

9. Coosa Christian; 9-5; 63

10. Millry; 12-2; 56

Others receiving votes: Addison (9-3) 21, Maplesville (8-4) 11, Florala (7-4) 9, Georgiana (7-4) 7, Linden (9-2) 7, Valley Head (10-2) 3, Autaugaville (6-5) 2, Keith (5-6) 1, Loachapoka (9-2) 1, Southern Choctaw (3-7) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts

1. Glenwood (10); 8-4; 213

2. Patrician (10); 13-0; 209

3. Lee-Scott; 12-0; 171

4. Lowndes Academy (2); 11-2; 150

5. Chambers Academy; 8-4; 138

6. Clarke Prep; 9-4; 109

7. Jackson Academy; 12-1; 85

8. Autauga Academy; 3-7; 40

9. Southern Academy; 5-6; 28

10. Banks Academy; 6-5; 25

Others receiving votes: Crenshaw Christian (8-4) 21, Fort Dale Academy (4-6) 10, Lakeside (3-8) 7, Valiant Cross (4-7) 7, Wilcox Academy (4-7) 7, Bessemer Academy (2-8) 6, Sparta (0-10) 6, South Choctaw Academy (4-7) 5, Edgewood (6-6) 4, Macon-East (7-4) 4, Abbeville Christian (4-7) 3, Coosa Valley (2-8) 3, Snook (1-10) 2, Morgan Academy (7-5) 1.

VOTING PANEL

Andrew Garner, Atmore Advance

Andrew Simonson, Shelby Co. Reporter

Anna Snyder, Tuscaloosa News

Caleb Suggs, Decatur Daily

Chris McCarthy, Gadsden Messenger

David Mundee, Dothan Eagle

Jake Winfrey, Cullman Times

James Jones, Selma Times-Journal

Jason Bowen, Jackson Co. Sentinel

Jerry Humphrey III, Montgomery Advertiser

Joe Medley, East Alabama Sports Today

Johnathan Bentley, Daily Mountain Eagle

Josh Boutwell, Troy Messenger

Kyle Parmley, Starnes Media

Letti Hasberry, Selma Sun

Marcus Gates, Washington Co. News

Pacey Strickland, Valley Times-News

Shannon Fagan, WEIS Radio

Stacy Long, Florence TimesDaily

Tripp Norris, Opp News