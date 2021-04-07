Eight Enterprise Wildcats ink scholarships

Mya Carter is headed to the University of West Alabama in Livingston after 128 games as a varsity player on the EHS squad. She was named Top Blocker for the 2018 season, team caption in the 2020 season and was also selected to participate in the AHSAA 2020 All-Star volleyball game.

Kamira Cooper, Maggie Haynes and Jaden Williams all signed to Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Andalusia. Cooper completed 62 games as a varsity player and has been a member of the program for four years. Haynes, also a four-year player, has played in over 30 games on the varsity team, was the 2018 Defensive Player of the Year and earned the Academic Excellence Award for three seasons. Williams played in over 90 games on the varsity squad and played all four seasons of her high school career. She was named as a team captain in the 2020 season, was a member of the National Honor Society her junior and senior year and was a part of the All In Credit Union Youth Council also during her junior and senior year.