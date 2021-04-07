Eight Enterprise Wildcats ink scholarships

Five volleyball players, two soccer players and the personality behind Enterprise High School’s mascot all signed Wednesday afternoon to continue their athletic and academic careers.
Volleyball
Mya Carter is headed to the University of West Alabama in Livingston after 128 games as a varsity player on the EHS squad. She was named Top Blocker for the 2018 season, team caption in the 2020 season and was also selected to participate in the AHSAA 2020 All-Star volleyball game.
Kamira Cooper, Maggie Haynes and Jaden Williams all signed to Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Andalusia. Cooper completed 62 games as a varsity player and has been a member of the program for four years. Haynes, also a four-year player, has played in over 30 games on the varsity team, was the 2018 Defensive Player of the Year and earned the Academic Excellence Award for three seasons. Williams played in over 90 games on the varsity squad and played all four seasons of her high school career. She was named as a team captain in the 2020 season, was a member of the National Honor Society her junior and senior year and was a part of the All In Credit Union Youth Council also during her junior and senior year.
Mikyla Kay signed her letter of intent to Tacoma Community College in Washington. She has been a member of the team for four years, played in 13 varsity games, was the 2017 team caption and received the Academic Award all four seasons.
Soccer
Matthew Sheehan will continue playing soccer at the University of Montevallo in Montevallo. Sheehan has been a member of the varsity boys’ soccer program for four years. During that time, he played on the 2019 7A State Runner-Up teamand was the 2021 team captain.
Sydney Garth will continue her soccer career at Auburn University at Montgomery. She has played on the varsity girls’ soccer team for five years and was named as the 2016 Offensive MVP on junior varsity, the 2017, 2018 and 2019 Offensive MVP on varsity, the 2017 Southeast Sun Player of the Year, the 2019 Dothan Eagle Super 12 Player of the Year and March 2019 Max Prep Player of the Week. She was also selected to the 2017, 2018 and 2019 Dothan Eagle Super 12 and played in the 2020 North/South All-Star game in Montgomery.
Cheer
Tyler Peters committed to the University of Mobile to continue performing. Peters has been Mr. Wildcat for the past three seasons and was named as the 2018 UCA Camp Champion runner-up, the 2018 UCA Most Spirited and the 2021 WTVY Mascot of the Week.