Eight teams set for play-in tournament to gain final Hoops Classic spot

Eight teams will have a chance to earn the final spot into the annual Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic during a play-in tournament at the Dothan Civic Center Nov. 22-23.

The first Turkey Classic will involve G.W. Long, Cottonwood, Malone, Highland Home, Georgiana, Andalusia, Florala and Lafayette in what will be a single-elimination tournament. Tickets will be $6 and a two-day pass will be available for $10.

The winner will join 15 other teams who have already been accepted as entries into what will be the 15th year of the Hoops Classic boys high school basketball tournament, which has given back portions of $599,196 raised to participating schools in the Wiregrass over the years. Last year’s Hoops Classic was canceled due to COVID-19.

“We have a really long list of teams that would like to get into the tournament and make a little extra money for their squad, so this is one of the ways we came up with where they could earn their way in,” tournament coordinator Rhonda Kirk of Dothan Leisure Services said of the play-in event.