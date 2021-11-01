Eight teams set for play-in tournament to gain final Hoops Classic spot

Eight teams will have a chance to earn the final spot into the annual Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic during a play-in tournament at the Dothan Civic Center Nov. 22-23.
The first Turkey Classic will involve G.W. Long, Cottonwood, Malone, Highland Home, Georgiana, Andalusia, Florala and Lafayette in what will be a single-elimination tournament. Tickets will be $6 and a two-day pass will be available for $10.
The winner will join 15 other teams who have already been accepted as entries into what will be the 15th year of the Hoops Classic boys high school basketball tournament, which has given back portions of $599,196 raised to participating schools in the Wiregrass over the years. Last year’s Hoops Classic was canceled due to COVID-19.
“We have a really long list of teams that would like to get into the tournament and make a little extra money for their squad, so this is one of the ways we came up with where they could earn their way in,” tournament coordinator Rhonda Kirk of Dothan Leisure Services said of the play-in event.
A draw for the pairings of the Turkey Classic was done during a Live at Lunch segment on WTVY-TV on Monday. The first game will start at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22, between Florala and Andalusia, to be followed by Georgiana vs. Lafayette (5 p.m.), Malone vs. Highland Home (6:30 p.m.) and Cottonwood vs. G.W. Long (8 p.m.).
The winners of the Florala/Andalusia and Malone/Highland Home games will return the next day for the first semifinal matchup at 10 a.m., followed by the second semifinal at noon between the winners of the Georgiana/Lafayette and G.W. Long/Cottonwood games. The winners will return later that day at 3 p.m. for the final game and a chance to earn entry into the Hoops Classic, which will be held Dec. 27-31 at the Dothan Civic Center.
The teams already in place for the tournament are Abbeville, Ashford, Barbour County, Dale County, Daleville, Dothan, Eufaula, Geneva, Headland, Houston Academy, Northside Methodist Academy, Geneva County, Providence Christian, Rehobeth and Wicksburg. A draw for the pairings of the Hoops Classic will be held Dec. 6.
Kirk announced that a youth basketball clinic will also be held in conjunction with the Hoops Classic this year on Dec. 30 from 10 a.m. until noon at the Civic Center. The clinic will be run by Dothan Hoops Basketball Training and open to the first 25 boys and first 25 girls to sign up ages 8-11. There is no charge to attend. To register, go to www.dothansoftball.com
Jon Johnson is sports editor of the Dothan Eagle and can be reached at jjohnson@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7965. Support his work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com. Follow Jon Johnson on Twitter @eaglesportsed