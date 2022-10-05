Elba football game moved to Thursday

Elba head football coach Marc Sieving announced that Elba's showdown this week at Georgiana has been moved up to Thursday night because of a shortage of available game officials for Friday night.

The Class 1A top-ranked Tigers enter the game with a 6-0 overall mark and 5-0 in Class1A, Region 2. Georgiana is right behind in the region standings at 4-1 and is 6-1 overall.

The Elba-Georgiana game now makes it three games on Thursday night in the Dothan Eagle coverage area, joining Houston Academy at Northside Methodist at Rip Hewes Stadium and Chambers Academy at Abbeville Christian.