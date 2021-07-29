Elba football player Chrystyile Caldwell commits to South Alabama

Two characteristics were important to Elba football standout Chrystyile Caldwell in deciding on a college to play for in the future.

The Tiger senior feels the University of South Alabama matched those requirements. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound running back/linebacker announced a commitment to the Jaguar program on Thursday.

He chose South Alabama over offers from Army, Georgia State, Troy and Washington State.

“What I was looking for when I was committing was a coaching staff that I could trust, a coaching staff that had seen a vision in me,” Caldwell said. “When I was visiting, another thing I was looking for was a home-type feeling.

"I live in Elba and I am always looking for a home-type feeling like here. All the (South Alabama) players were like family. That is what made me lean toward South. I feel like I can trust them, they have a vision and they were like family.”

Though he plays both running back and linebacker at Elba, he is expected to be a linebacker on the college level. Caldwell said he enjoys playing linebacker over running back.

“I play real aggressive so I like being in the box where everything is going on. I don’t like to be left out, so I am always in there (in the box),” Caldwell said.