Elba football player Chrystyile Caldwell commits to South Alabama

Two characteristics were important to Elba football standout Chrystyile Caldwell in deciding on a college to play for in the future.
The Tiger senior feels the University of South Alabama matched those requirements. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound running back/linebacker announced a commitment to the Jaguar program on Thursday.
He chose South Alabama over offers from Army, Georgia State, Troy and Washington State.
“What I was looking for when I was committing was a coaching staff that I could trust, a coaching staff that had seen a vision in me,” Caldwell said. “When I was visiting, another thing I was looking for was a home-type feeling.
"I live in Elba and I am always looking for a home-type feeling like here. All the (South Alabama) players were like family. That is what made me lean toward South. I feel like I can trust them, they have a vision and they were like family.”
Though he plays both running back and linebacker at Elba, he is expected to be a linebacker on the college level. Caldwell said he enjoys playing linebacker over running back.
“I play real aggressive so I like being in the box where everything is going on. I don’t like to be left out, so I am always in there (in the box),” Caldwell said.
In the last two years at Elba, he has amassed 123 tackles over 21 games, including 28 for losses and six quarterback sacks. He also has forced four fumbles and recovered four fumbles. During his junior year last fall, he was in 64 tackles, including 38 solos and eight for losses. He also had an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery during the Tigers’ 6-4 season.
Elba head coach Marc Sieving says Caldwell has a mixture of smarts, strength and speed (4.45 in the 40) from his linebacker spot and is a fierce tackler.
“He is a smart player,” Sieving said. “He has great speed and he is an explosive tackler. He gets into football and loves Elba football. He wants to do a good job and will give you everything he has got.
“He is also a hard worker in the weight room and has done all those things to help his talent out. His explosiveness is as good as I have seen. When I talk about explosiveness, I talk of exploding through a tackle, running through a tackle. He will leave his feet and wipe people out.”
Caldwell said he made an official visit to the South Alabama campus on June 20 and will visit there unofficially on Friday. He also had an unofficial visit to Troy on Wednesday. He did see several other schools while participating in summer camps.
The Tiger star said South Alabama coaches have not given him any indication about his playing chances during his freshman season.
“They just told me to focus on my senior season and when I get there, we will take care of business,” Caldwell said.
In choosing South Alabama, located in Mobile, Caldwell will get to play roughly two-and-a-half hours from home. He said playing close to home wasn’t a priority, though it is nice his family will travel only a close distance to watch him play.
“It wasn’t a requirement I wanted to meet,” Caldwell said. “Home wasn’t considered, but that is exciting that it is not far from home.”
Caldwell, who begins his senior season with the Tigers on Aug. 20 when Elba visits Daleville, can officially sign a college scholarship during the early signing period in December.