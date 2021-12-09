Elba football star Caldwell celebrates South Alabama signing

A week from Friday, Elba senior standout Chrystyile Caldwell will have an opportunity to play at the University of South Alabama’s Whitney Hancock Stadium during the AHSAA North-South All-Star Game.
It appears it will be the first of many games at the stadium for the Tiger linebacker star, who plans to sign with the University of South Alabama on next Wednesday’s national signing day.
Since he will be in Mobile all week for practices and game preparation, Caldwell and Elba had a signing ceremony on Thursday at the school library to allow his family and friends to enjoy a celebration for his upcoming signing.
“I feel real loved like it is my birthday,” Caldwell said of the ceremony. “We had to go ahead and get it in early because we have the all-star game next week and I will be gone all next week. I wanted to make sure I could have my people here to support this. It is a big deal.”
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Caldwell played both fullback and linebacker for the Tigers, but is expected play linebacker in college.
This past season, the hard-hitting, physical and explosive Caldwell was in on 95 tackles during the Tigers’ 12 games, including 60 solos. Sixteen of the stops were behind the line of scrimmage for losses, including five quarterback sacks. He also intercepted a pass, scored a defensive touchdown, recorded a safety, blocked a kick and forced and recovered one fumble each.
In his last three seasons at Elba, Caldwell earned 218 tackles, including 44 for losses with 12 QB sacks.
But that is just the tip of the iceberg, says Elba head coach Marc Sieving.
“What is more important than that is the impact he has had on the people in this room and the impact you have had on him to get him to this point,” Sieving said, speaking to the room full of students, coaches and family members at the signing. “As you all know, he is a great kid. On the football field, he is a great competitor.
“He has been great in this whole process and treated all these college coaches with respect as far as calling the ones he decided not to go to and telling them like a man would do.”
Sieving, in a July Dothan Eagle interview, raved about Caldwell’s work ethic and his mixture of smarts, strength and speed (4.45 in the 40) as a linebacker.
“He is a smart player,” Sieving said. “He has great speed and he is an explosive tackler. He gets into football and loves Elba football. He wants to do a good job and will give you everything he has got.
“He is also a hard worker in the weight room and has done all those things to help his talent out. His explosiveness is as good as I have seen. When I talk about explosiveness, I talk of exploding through a tackle, running through a tackle. He will leave his feet and wipe people out.”
Caldwell verbally committed to the Jaguar program in July and said on Thursday that he was still solidly committed even after newly-hired Troy head coach Jon Sumrall made an inquiry with a Thursday morning call at 4 a.m.
“I feel like I made a great decision,” Caldwell said. “I don’t have any regrets. It is a whole lot of weight off my shoulders in trying to decide where I was going to go, but I have been committed to South for a long time so I knew where I was going. I still went out there (to check schools), but South is still home.”
The Elba star said several factors led him to decide on going to South Alabama, especially the Jaguar coaching staff.
“It was the genuine love they have for what they do,” Caldwell said. “They put a lot into their program and you can tell that they actually care about their players. There is a lot of good stuff going on (with the program) that I would love to be a part of. I just see nothing but greatness out of it so I wanted to be a part of it.”
Syracuse, Army, Georgia State, Washington State and the previous staff at Troy also expressed interest in Caldwell, who said he enjoyed the interaction with the coaches during the recruiting process.
“I did build bonds with a lot of schools like West Point (Army) was my first school so that was a big deal for me,” Caldwell said. “I had good bonds with (linebackers) coach (Chris) Achuff at Syracuse and a lot of other coaches I developed bonds with them and it was hard to tell no because all of them were great schools.”