Elba football star Caldwell celebrates South Alabama signing

Caldwell verbally committed to the Jaguar program in July and said on Thursday that he was still solidly committed even after newly-hired Troy head coach Jon Sumrall made an inquiry with a Thursday morning call at 4 a.m.

“I feel like I made a great decision,” Caldwell said. “I don’t have any regrets. It is a whole lot of weight off my shoulders in trying to decide where I was going to go, but I have been committed to South for a long time so I knew where I was going. I still went out there (to check schools), but South is still home.”

The Elba star said several factors led him to decide on going to South Alabama, especially the Jaguar coaching staff.

“It was the genuine love they have for what they do,” Caldwell said. “They put a lot into their program and you can tell that they actually care about their players. There is a lot of good stuff going on (with the program) that I would love to be a part of. I just see nothing but greatness out of it so I wanted to be a part of it.”

Syracuse, Army, Georgia State, Washington State and the previous staff at Troy also expressed interest in Caldwell, who said he enjoyed the interaction with the coaches during the recruiting process.