BIRMINGHAM – Elba junior guard Kendra Juarez delivered a positive message after a gut-wrenching 68-61 loss to defending Class 1A champion Marion County in the semifinals of the state tournament at the BJCC Legacy Arena on Monday morning.

“We came up short, but we’ll be back,” Juarez said.

There’s no reason to think otherwise for an Elba girls basketball team that has only one senior on its roster in senior forward Yada Caldwell and fought with resiliency throughout in a game that at times Marion County looked to have well under control, which included a 20-point lead midway through the third quarter.

But with 3:40 left in the game, the Tigers tied it at 59-59 when Nyasia McCullough scored on a drive to complete a 14-0 scoring run.

“I didn’t say a whole lot to them other than just to believe, you know … you’ve just got to keep playing,” Elba coach Shaun Hammonds said of his team roaring back. “When adversity comes, you can’t give up. Obviously it showed today.”

With the game deadlocked, Marion County’s Porshia Lipsey scored the next two baskets to make it 63-59 with 2:45 left.

Elba’s Anna Caldwell hit two free throws to make it 63-61 with 1:34 showing on the clock, but the Red Raiders would finish it off with five made free throws and a basket inside for the final points.

“We just couldn’t finish there at the end, but hat’s off to Marion County for finishing the deal,” Hammonds said.

A’lyric Whitfield, Elba’s sophomore sharp-shooting guard, led all scorers with 23 points, which included knocking down 7-of-19 tries from 3-point range.

“When she turns it on, it’s on,” Hammonds said. “When she gets hot she gets hot and it flows. As she plays well, so do her teammates and they fall in line.”

It was a game of offensive runs from both teams.

The game was tied at 10-10 before Marion County went on scoring run to lead 20-10 at the end of first quarter. Elba went on 8-0 run to end the first half following consecutive 3-pointers by Whitfield to trail 29-24 at the break.

Marion County started the second half on 13-0 run to lead 42-24. Down 48-28 in the third, Elba fought back and pulled within 53-43 at the end of the third quarter.

In a 14-0 Elba run to tie it at 59-59 in the fourth quarter, Whitfield scored eight, McCullough four and Anna Caldwell two.

Juarez said the Tigers were never going to give up.

“Well, we went into the locker room (at halftime) pretty upset, but we kept telling ourselves, ‘Keep fighting,’” Juarez said. “We knew what we had to do. We’ve been practicing all year for this moment.”

However, it was Marion County making the key plays down the stretch, led by Jasmine Wilson and Porshia Lipsey with 14 points each.

“What a game,” Marion County coach Scott Veal said. “I knew they (Elba) were very, very athletic. I knew it was going to come down to free throws and rebounds.

“That’s what I tried to tell them … just take care of the basketball, control the boards and hit your free throws. We didn’t do a very good job hitting free throws, but we hit enough to win.”

Marion County only hit 8-of-23 free throws, but three of those came in the final 1:25 of the game. Elba benefitted from the free throw line, connecting on 16-of-20.

The Red Raiders got 24 points off fastbreaks, while Elba scored 11 in that fashion. The battle of the backboards was close, with Marion County holding a 45-41 edge.

When Elba fought back to tie it in the fourth quarter, Veal called a timeout and his team responded.

“I just told them, ‘We’re warriors … you can’t quit. We’re tied; it’s not the end of the game. It’s not like we’re down 10. It’s a tie ballgame. We’ve got to keep fighting and you’ve got to overcome adversity.’ And that’s what we did,” Veal said.

McCullough followed Whitfield in scoring for Elba with 11 points. Juarez led the team in rebounding with eight.

Elba ends its season at 25-7, while Marion County advances to the championship game with a 20-13 record.

Despite the loss for Elba, Hammonds is extremely encouraged about the future, just as he was in 2020 when the Tigers were defeated in the semifinals of the Final Four.

“I’m sitting here three years ago and I made the statement that we’ll be back … that we’ve got some young girls that love the game of basketball,” Hammonds said.

“This is them. This is a young group. Mentally, we have to continue to get stronger.”