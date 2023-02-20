MONTGOMERY – It was worth the wait for the Elba girls basketball team.

Four days later than they were supposed to play, Elba earned a 52-50 win over Leroy in the Class 1A semifinal round of the South Regional at Garrett Coliseum on Monday.

The victory came in dramatic fashion.

With the game tied at 48-48, Elba guard A’lyric Whitfield pulled up and drained a 3-pointer with 20 seconds remaining to put the Tigers back on top.

Leroy’s Chauncey Dixon was fouled on the ensuing trip down the floor and hit two free throws to make it 51-50. Whitfield was then fouled after the inbounds and hit one of two free throws with 9.9 seconds left for a 52-50 lead.

Leroy then rushed the ball to midcourt and called a timeout with 6.5 seconds remaining to set up a final play in hopes of tying or getting the win.

Following the timeout, Kayley Weaver launched a 3-pointer that was off the mark, but the ball went off of an Elba player out of bounds with 0.3 left. The ball was passed to Dixon on the inbounds, but the clock expired without her getting a shot off.

“We made some shots down the stretch,” Elba coach Shaun Hammonds said. “The and-1 by Brooke Tinsley (putting Elba up 48-44), that was huge, and that three by A’lyric … that’s an MVP kind of moment.”

The two teams were originally scheduled to play last Thursday, but the afternoon games that day were postponed by the AHSAA due to projected bad weather.

“You’re prepared and you’re ready to go and getting ready to get on the bus and find out we’re not playing the game today,” Hammonds said of the postponement last Thursday.

“We practiced Friday morning, I gave them off Saturday and we practiced Sunday afternoon. It was a little different for the kids, but now we’re in the regional championship.”

Elba improves to 24-6 and advances to play for the region title Thursday at 12:30 p.m. against Red Level, which defeated Marengo 33-27 late Monday night.

Whitfield, who was guarded tightly throughout the contest, led Elba in scoring with 18 points.

“You know, box-and-one and being frustrated the whole game … she knew and I prepared her for that coming in … but that frustration whenever they got somebody on her all the time,” Hammonds said of Whitfield having to handle the pressure. “Hat’s off to Leroy. They fought hard and didn’t give up.”

The Tigers won despite a monster game from Dixon, Leroy’s 6-foot-3 sophomore center who scored 25 and grabbed 11 rebounds.

“Oh my gosh, she’s probably the best player in the southeast (Alabama) that I’ve seen so far,” Hammonds said.

But ultimately, it was Elba making the biggest plays down the stretch.

Ahead 25-19 at halftime, Elba came out the aggressor in the second half and built a 10-point advantage (34-24) following two baskets by Yada Caldwell and two free throws by Tajah Purvis.

Leroy, however, then fought back with a 9-0 scoring run to pull within 34-33 with 2:22 to play in the third quarter.

The Tigers then got back to work, scoring the final six points of the period, the last two coming on a drive by Whitfield to make it 40-33 going into the final quarter.

Leroy scored the first nine points of the fourth quarter, first tying it at 40-40 with 5:37 left after Dixon scored on a drive and then taking the lead at 42-40 when Dixon hit two free throws.

But Elba responded, getting a lane jumper by Whitfield to end the Tigers’ scoring drought, a bank shot in the lane by Caldwell and a steal and layup by Whitfield to take a 46-42 lead with 2:43 left.

Weaver hit two free throws with 2:26 left to pull the Bears within 46-44.

Tinsley then scored while being fouled with 1:33 left, pushing the lead to 48-44 before Leroy got two free throws by Dixon and tied it on a layup by Weaver with 50 seconds left to set the stage for the exciting finish.

Purvis and Caldwell each scored eight to follow Whitfield in scoring for Elba. Kendra Juarez had 10 rebounds.

The game was nip-and-tuck in the first half.

Elba led 10-9 after one quarter before Leroy took the lead at 13-12. At that point, the lead changed hands five times before Elba took a 25-19 advantage to the locker room at halftime – the final three points of the second quarter coming on a made basket from the top of the key by Purvis and a free throw by Purvis.