Elba golf team repeats as Class 1A-2A state champions

Riding the experience of four seniors who were part of Elba’s championship team a year ago and getting sparkling play from an eighth grader, the Tigers made it a repeat in winning the Class 1A-2A AHSAA golf state tournament at Hampton Cove Golf Course in Huntsville on Tuesday.

Elba was the first day leader on Monday by three strokes over Brantley in the 36-hole tournament, two-day tournament and won by a single stroke over the Bulldogs with a two-round 665 (336 first round, 329 second round). Brantley had team totals of 339 on Monday and 327 on Tuesday.

While four seniors – Carson Wise, Collin Sauls, Peyton McCart and Paxton Wise – were the seasoned veterans of the team, eighth grader Jay Wilson shined brightest of all during the state tournament to lead the team and finish second overall with a two-day 154 following rounds of 79 and 75.

Wilson is the younger brother of John Martin Wilson, who led Elba a year ago as a senior and won the individual championship.

“The younger Wilson kid on the team, the eighth grader, has really been clutch,” Elba coach Mark Wicker said. “His score counted every match we played this year. He came in second as the low individual in state by one stroke.

“We had four returners from last year’s team – four of the five. We lost John Mark Wilson, who was the individual winner last year, and you can’t replace a guy like him.

“It’s kind of been a year to where these four seniors expected to show back up to the tournament and get a chance to play for one (championship). We had high expectations of getting here.”

Sauls followed Wilson in scoring with a two-day 168, good for a 10th place overall finish. Wise was 13th overall at 171, while McCart tied for 14th at 172 and Wise was 20th at 201. The top four scores of the five golfers on a team are counted in each round.

Wicker has no doubts that having won a championship last year made a huge difference this go around.

“You can’t replicate that experience,” Wicker said. “In our high school matches, we don’t have many spectators there. But here, all their families are here, friends were here … you’re somewhere out of town for a couple of days.

“We usually don’t get that in an average season in golf. We may go out of town one night and play one round and turn around and come back home. I think it’s almost impossible to replicate this experience or get them ready for it without actually going.”

While Elba won the title, it wasn’t as if the team blistered the course. What Wicker was proud of was how his team responded when things weren’t going so well.

“It was difficult conditions,” Wicker said. “We haven’t played a lot of courses that had penalty areas as it was, and big crosswinds. We managed the best we could.

“We had a three-stroke lead after Monday and I thought we left a lot of strokes out on the golf course. But some of my seniors stepped up and it’s been a collective tournament and year with everybody stepping up when they needed to.”

Wicker said his players took a disciplined approach.

“We just took what the course gave us towards the end,” Wicker said. “We fought it some early – trying to force things and hit drives we might not should of.

“Between the front nine and back nine I spoke to them when we could after they finished the hole before the next tee box and we kind of made some adjustments and it really, really paid off for us.”

Wicker said he was really proud of how his team responded throughout the season.

“It’s hard enough to win, much less go and win again and win when everyone expects you to win,” Wicker said. “Everyone had high expectations for these seniors and I know it put a lot of pressure on them, but I’m really proud of them and I’m really proud of my other guys – my ninth grader Trace Grantham, my junior Bradley Chapman and Jay Wilson, my eighth grader. They really all bought into the team concept.”

Enterprise finishes third: In the Class 7A tournament, Enterprise finished in third place with a two-day 612 behind champion Vestavia Hills (590) and Auburn (595).

Individually for the Wildcats, Nick Cook and Jon Ed Steed tied for fourth overall individually with two-day 145 totals, while Gibson Charlton was 16th at 158 and Jackson Bailey was 22nd at 168.

Yarbrough finishes strong: Geneva’s Colton Yarbrough, who was competing as an individual in the Class 4A tournament, turned in an impressive score of 78 on Tuesday after a first round 84 to finish tied for 13th overall.

Jon Johnson is sports editor of the Dothan Eagle and can be reached at jjohnson@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7965. Support his work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com. Follow Jon Johnson on Twitter @eaglesportsed

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.