Elba golf team wins sub-state round; advances to state

Elba shot a 320 score to win the seven-team Class 1A-2A, South 1 Sub-State Tournament Tuesday at the Troy Country Club, beating out rival Brantley by 15 strokes.

The Bulldogs finished in second with a 335, followed by Altamont (344), Orange Beach (357), Washington County (373), Locust Fork (401) and Cleveland (417).

Both Elba and Brantley advanced to the AHSAA State Championships at Huntsville’s Hampton Cove Golf Course. The state championships are Monday and Tuesday.

Leading Elba’s victory was Carson Wise with a 76 and Jay Wilson with a 79. Collin Sauls shot an 81, Paxton Wise an 84 and Peyton McCart an 85 for the Tigers.

Brantley was paced by Tucker Kilcrease with a 78. Jon Bush followed with an 81 and Walt Johnson an 84.

Samson’s Coy Ingram nearly qualified as an individual for the state championships, finishing with the third best score with a 74. Vincent’s Brandon Fincher fired a 71 and Bayshore Christian’s Michael Heaton a 73 to earn the two individual qualifying spots to state.