Elba golfers ink with Enterprise State

“I feel the strength of my golf game has to be driving the ball,” McCart said. “When I hit my driver good and I get off the tee well then I feel like I give myself a chance to score and put myself in position to shoot good scores.”

In addition to golf, both McCart and Sauls are three sport athletes at Elba (football and baseball). They both started on Elba’s baseball team during the spring and despite doing golf and baseball at the same time, McCart says they manage the schedule.

“Usually Wednesday is our days for golf and Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday are our days for baseball,” McCart said. “So obviously we don’t practice golf as much as we do baseball, so I take my own time on the weekend and every chance I get to hit golf balls and play as much as I can to make sure I still on point and keep my game where it needs to be.”

After their senior season is complete, the longtime friends will begin their college golf journey together.