Elba golfers ink with Enterprise State

For Peyton McCart, the thought of possibly playing golf on the collegiate level came when he was a freshman.
For Collin Sauls, it didn’t come until recently.
As it turns out, the two longtime friends and members of Elba’s state championship golf team will play college golf together. The two Tiger seniors recently signed to play for the newly formed Enterprise State Community College golf team.
“I started playing golf in the ninth grade,” McCart said. “My friends invited me to go out there one day and I immediately fell in love with it. I made the (Elba High) golf team and after my ninth-grade golf season, I said to myself that I wanted to go play college golf as I really enjoyed it. You can kind of say it is a dream come true to be able to go play college golf.”
Sauls, who has been on Elba’s golf team since the seventh grade, said college golf wasn’t initially on his radar.
“It was always a dream to play golf in high school, but I never thought (about college),” Sauls said. “It was kind of out of the blue, but it is exciting (to sign). I am 100 percent ready to take it on and see what it brings.”
Both golfers said the opportunity to play on a new team at Enterprise State, which is reviving the sport after a couple of decades, was enticing.
“Being the first time in a while, it gives us a chance to really set a standard for what Enterprise State golf team can be like,” McCart said. “I am hoping to raise that standard as high as possible so that other kids can come and they will have a very successful golf team (to play on).”
Sauls added, “It means a lot to be a part of that and hopefully we can do something with it.”
In signing with ESCC, the two golfers will stay close to home next season.
“It being close to home was good,” Sauls said. “I really didn’t want to go anywhere.”
McCart added, “The college is 30 minutes away from my house, so I don’t have to go far and I can still do the things I want to do as far as hunting and fishing and stuff when I have free time.”
The two will be joined on the ESCC new golf team by friend Landon Rogers of Opp, who recently signed with the program as well.
“Obviously, I think we will be able to compete, especially with the three people I know who are going right now,” Sauls said. “We always want to compete.”
Sauls and McCart helped Elba to the Class 1A-2A state title this past spring. The Tigers finished with a two-round 313 score, seven strokes ahead of nearby rival Brantley (320).
McCart finished tied for eighth on the individual leaderboard after rounds of 39 and 41 for an 80. Sauls was tied for 10th with rounds of 42 and 39 for a final 81 total. Teammate John Martin Wilson won the individual title with a 70.
“That was awesome, best feeling in the world to me honest,” Sauls said of the state title. “We put in so much time and effort for that.”
McCart said he was glad to be a part of Elba history with the state title.
“We are the first team to win state at Elba in golf,” McCart said. “We have had several teams that went there (state) and came close, but couldn’t pull it through. It was amazing for us to be the first team in Elba High School history to win state in golf.”
The week before state, Sauls paced the Tigers in qualifying for state by posting a 79 and finishing runner-up at the event.
Sauls feels his golf game is mostly solid across the board, though wedges might be his best part.
“I am pretty mediocre at everything but if I had to give something (my best) I would have to say my wedges around the green,” Sauls said.
McCart, meanwhile, pointed to the start of a hole as the key element to his game.
“I feel the strength of my golf game has to be driving the ball,” McCart said. “When I hit my driver good and I get off the tee well then I feel like I give myself a chance to score and put myself in position to shoot good scores.”
In addition to golf, both McCart and Sauls are three sport athletes at Elba (football and baseball). They both started on Elba’s baseball team during the spring and despite doing golf and baseball at the same time, McCart says they manage the schedule.
“Usually Wednesday is our days for golf and Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday are our days for baseball,” McCart said. “So obviously we don’t practice golf as much as we do baseball, so I take my own time on the weekend and every chance I get to hit golf balls and play as much as I can to make sure I still on point and keep my game where it needs to be.”
After their senior season is complete, the longtime friends will begin their college golf journey together.
“It just kind of happened that we went together,” McCart said. “After we both got the opportunity, we both jumped on it. We thought it would be a good experience, especially since we both play a lot of golf together and we are good friends. It will be a fun experience for both of us.”