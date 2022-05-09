Elba leads Class 1A-2A state golf

The Elba golf team is halfway to repeating as the Class 1A-2A AHSAA state champion.

The Tigers were the opening round leader of the two-day, 36-hole state championships after firing a team 336 score on a windy Monday at the Robert Trent Jones’ Hampton Cove Golf Course in Huntsville.

But the margin is close as rival Brantley, last year’s state runner-up to Elba, is just three strokes back at 339.

Athens Bible (365) and North Sand Mountain (368) were a distant third and fourth.

The second and final round is set for Tuesday.

Individually, Elba’s Jay Wilson is in third place after a 7-over-79. Bayshore Christian’s Michael Heaton was the individual leader with a 4-under 68. Athens Bible’s Luke Davis was in second after a 78.

Wilson had one birdie and seven bogeys in his round of 79.

Collin Sauls was the next highest Elba player on the leaderboard. Sauls was tied for eighth with North Sand Mountain’s William Maples. Both shot an 83.

Elba’s Peyton McCart was tied for 10th with Red Bay’s Buck McRight as the two both shot an 84.

Carson Wise and Paxton Wise, Elba’s two other golfers, finished the opening day in 15th and 20th place, respectively, after rounds of 90 and 104.

Brantley was led by Jon Bush with an 80 that was good for fourth place individually and by Tucker Kilcrease, who had an 82 round that was seventh best individually.

Enterprise in third place: Enterprise finished the opening day of the Class 7A tournament at Hampton Cove in third place, but just 10 shots behind leader Vestavia Hills.

The Wildcats finished with a 310 score, while the leading Rebels had a 300. Auburn was in between the two with a 302. Hoover was in fourth place with a 326.

The second and final round of the tournament is set for Tuesday.

Jon Ed Steed and Nick Cook led Enterprise on the opening day. Both shot a 1-over par 73, good for a fourth-place tie on the individual leaderboard along with Vestavia Hills’ Ward Harris.

James Clemens’ Jack Mitchell was the first-day leader with a 4-under par 68. Spain Park’s Chase Kyes and Vestavia Hills’ Jay Clemmer were tied for second with even par 72s.

Steed finished his first round with three birdies and four bogeys, while Cook had an eagle, four birdies and seven bogeys.

Other EHS opening-day scores were Jackson Bailey with an 81, Gibson Charlton with an 83 and Hunter McCarty with an 86. Bailey was in a 15th place tie, Charlton in 19th place and McCarthy in 22nd place in the 24-golfer field.

Geneva’s Yarbrough has rough day: Geneva sophomore Colton Yarbrough had a rough outing in the windy conditions, finishing with an 84 on the opening day of the Class 4A state meet.

Yarbrough, who qualified for state as an individual after winning a playoff in the sub-state round at Dothan’s Highland Oaks Golf Course, had two birdies, 11 bogeys and one double bogey in his round Monday.

Heading into Tuesday’s final round, he was tied for 14th individually with Alabama Christian’s Brigg Matildo.