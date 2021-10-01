Elba rolls past depleted Geneva County

“It is 2A football and you have to play with who you have,” Geneva County head coach JimBob Striplin said. “I was proud of our coaching staff for putting together a game plan with the guys we had out. The guys we had in there played hard, but they were up against a really good opponent. Hat’s off to Elba. They have great tradition up there and they deserved to win tonight.

“It wasn’t our night. I was proud of our fans for coming out. It was a great week of homecoming festivities. We showed a lot of pride out there to keep on playing and that is the thing I am most proud of.”

Four turnovers on offense didn’t help the Bulldog cause. The Tigers scored 28 points after the mistakes.

Elba scored on two of its first three possessions to seize a 14-0 lead. After the Bulldogs cut it to a one-score game midway in the second quarter, the Tigers scored twice in the half’s final 6:25 to build a 28-7 halftime lead. EHS pulled away with three second-half touchdowns.

The Tigers did it behind big scoring plays. Six of the seven TDs covered 32 or more yards.