Elba rolls past depleted Geneva County

HARTFORD --- Elba stayed near the top of the highly-competitive Class 2A, Region 2 standings and knocked Geneva County down a step on Friday night.
The Tigers, behind explosive plays on offense and an aggressive-hard hitting defense, rolled to a 47-7 win over the Bulldogs at Dixie Howell Stadium at J.D. Chesteen Field.
Geneva County played without five starters, including star running back and Alabama verbal commitment Emmanuel Henderson (out with shoulder injury). The Dogs also lost their other top running back KenLi Preyer late in the first quarter with a neck injury and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Geneva County officials reported after the game that all the tests on Preyer were negative.
Entering the week, the two teams were locked in second place tie in the region with G.W. Long, all at 2-1. Elba, with its win, stayed in a second-place tie with Long at 3-1. Both teams trail Ariton (4-0), but Elba hosts the Purple Cats in two weeks.
“It was a good win as anytime you play a region game on the road, it is not going to be easy, but I was proud of our guys for how they came out and fought,” Elba head coach Marc Sieving said. “It feels good to be 6-1 (overall).”
Geneva County, meanwhile, fell into a fourth-place tie with Cottonwood (both 2-2).
For the second time in a month, the Bulldogs had to play without key starters. Against Ariton, it was COVID-19 protocols. On Friday, it was mostly injuries, including to Henderson, who is expected to be back next week.
“It is 2A football and you have to play with who you have,” Geneva County head coach JimBob Striplin said. “I was proud of our coaching staff for putting together a game plan with the guys we had out. The guys we had in there played hard, but they were up against a really good opponent. Hat’s off to Elba. They have great tradition up there and they deserved to win tonight.
“It wasn’t our night. I was proud of our fans for coming out. It was a great week of homecoming festivities. We showed a lot of pride out there to keep on playing and that is the thing I am most proud of.”
Four turnovers on offense didn’t help the Bulldog cause. The Tigers scored 28 points after the mistakes.
Elba scored on two of its first three possessions to seize a 14-0 lead. After the Bulldogs cut it to a one-score game midway in the second quarter, the Tigers scored twice in the half’s final 6:25 to build a 28-7 halftime lead. EHS pulled away with three second-half touchdowns.
The Tigers did it behind big scoring plays. Six of the seven TDs covered 32 or more yards.
“We have some guys that can make plays and we try to spread it around to them,” Sieving said. “None of that works, especially with our offense (Wing T), without the whole offense working together. Our offensive line was really blocking them tonight.”
Alvin Henderson rushed for three touchdowns on runs of 35, 50 and 32 yards. Byron Burks caught a 48-yard from Brayden Johnson and also rushed for a 55-yard score. Chrystyile Caldwell earned a 49-yard TD run off a direct snap.
The other TD was on an 8-yard play as Burks rushed off the left side, but lost the ball at the 1-yard line. The football went into the end zone where offensive lineman Kyle Smith recovered it for a touchdown.
The Tigers scored off the game’s opening series on a 35-yard run by Henderson, who broke tackles near the line and raced down the sideline and crossed the goal line before losing the football. Kicker Alex Wisecup, all 5-foot-7, 115 pounds of him, converted the extra point kick.
Big plays by Henderson (11 yards) and Justin Coleman (27) had the Tigers moving on their second series, but the drive was bogged down by penalties, which hampered Elba on the night. The Tigers finished with 16 penalties for 161 yards, mostly facemask and holding infractions.
Elba scored on its third series when Smith picked up the offensive lineman’s dream of a fumble recovery in the end zone. Wisecup converted the extra point kick.
Geneva County, which had some success in the first half moving the ball behind the Notre Dame T offensive formation with three running backs in a line behind the quarterback, scored off a nine-play, 59-yard march.
Preyer runs of 12, 6 and 6 yards, the last on 4th-and-1, and a 16-yard Jackson Stewart to Jose Martinez pass sparked the drive.
A play after the fourth-down play, Preyer carried 11 yards to the 4, but got hurt, causing a delay of about 15 minutes as medical personnel attended carefully to him and he was eventually taken by ambulance.
When play resumed, Martinez scored on a 4-yard run off the left side. Hunter Adams added the point after kick for the Bulldogs to cut it to 14-7 with 6:42 left in the half.
After recovering a Geneva County onsides kick, the Tigers struck quickly as Caldwell took a direct snap 49 yards for a score, extending the margin to 21-7 after the Wisecup PAT.
An interception by Peyton McCart – one of his two in the game – snuffed out Geneva County’s next possession and the Tigers cashed the turnover into points on a 50-yard Henderson TD run. Wisecup’s extra point made it 28-7 left with 29 seconds left in the half.
Elba put the game away in the second half with a 32-yard scoring run by Henderson, a 52-yard Johnson to Burks pass and the 55-yard run by Burks.
Indicative of its night, Geneva County appeared to be set to score in the fourth quarter when Stewart raced in the open field toward the end zone down the sideline, but lost control of the ball then accidentally kicked it and it went out of the back of the end zone for a touchback to turn the ball over to Elba.