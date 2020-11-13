Elba softball player Jaylyn Baker signs with Gulf Coast

“I am a true believer in hard work will get you just about anywhere you want to.”
Those were the words of Elba senior softball player Jaylyn Baker during an interview with the Dothan Eagle on Thursday.
Baker’s hard work has gotten her a college scholarship to Gulf Coast Community College in Panama City. Baker, an outfielder, signed with the Commodores on Thursday.
“It was great,” Baker said of signing. “It feels really nice to accomplish something that I have worked so hard for over the last few years.”
A member of the Troy Elite travel softball team, Baker said she was able to get recruited before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in the spring and Gulf Coast coaches took notice of her while playing for her travel ball team coached by Ro Harris.
The Commodores coaches, according to Baker, noticed her on defense.
“My defense is what really got me looked at in the outfield,” Baker said. “I read the ball well and I am willing to go out (diving) to get an out.”
Elba head coach William Moguel agrees defense is Baker’s specialty.
“She is so athletic,” Moguel said. “She plays center field for us and she is tall – she is about 6-foot-0 or 6-foot-1 – and she moves so well. She can run. Anything in the hole (the gap) she is going to get. She is very athletic.”
But she is far from just a defensive standout only, said the Elba coach. Baker usually hits in the three or four spot in the lineup for both Elba and Troy Elite.
“She can hit it too,” Moguel said. “She is a lefty. She is a power hitter, but she can do all of it. We can utilize her as a power hitter and she can also slap. Whatever we need at that point, she can do it for us.”
Baker, who is a multi-sport athlete at Elba, said she had several offers to play college softball, but felt best about playing for Gulf Coast and coach Scott Thomas.
“I had a few other offers, but nothing really topped the location where Gulf Coast is,” Baker said. “I really love the location and the coach is nice. He has good history behind him. I think he is great fit for me.”
Thomas is in his second year with the Commodore program, but had been at NCAA Division I Virginia Tech for 23 years prior to that. During his tenure in Blacksburg, he guided eight teams to the NCAA postseason tournament, including the 2008 team to the Women’s College World Series. Two of his teams won Atlantic Coast Conference titles.
Moguel said Gulf Coast was getting a solid overall athlete and person in Baker.
“She is the epitome of leadership, a heck of an athlete and a great young lady,” Moguel said.
