Elba softball player Jaylyn Baker signs with Gulf Coast

But she is far from just a defensive standout only, said the Elba coach. Baker usually hits in the three or four spot in the lineup for both Elba and Troy Elite.

“She can hit it too,” Moguel said. “She is a lefty. She is a power hitter, but she can do all of it. We can utilize her as a power hitter and she can also slap. Whatever we need at that point, she can do it for us.”

Baker, who is a multi-sport athlete at Elba, said she had several offers to play college softball, but felt best about playing for Gulf Coast and coach Scott Thomas.

“I had a few other offers, but nothing really topped the location where Gulf Coast is,” Baker said. “I really love the location and the coach is nice. He has good history behind him. I think he is great fit for me.”

Thomas is in his second year with the Commodore program, but had been at NCAA Division I Virginia Tech for 23 years prior to that. During his tenure in Blacksburg, he guided eight teams to the NCAA postseason tournament, including the 2008 team to the Women’s College World Series. Two of his teams won Atlantic Coast Conference titles.

Moguel said Gulf Coast was getting a solid overall athlete and person in Baker.

“She is the epitome of leadership, a heck of an athlete and a great young lady,” Moguel said.

