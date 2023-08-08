In honor of his late father’s birthday, Elba highly recruited running back standout Alvin Henderson announced his top 10 colleges on Tuesday.

Henderson, a junior, revealed his final 10 on Twitter. He narrowed his list down from more 70 offers from schools wanting him to play college football at their institution.

Henderson’s 10 list (in alphabetical order) featured Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Penn State, Tennessee, Oregon and Southern Cal.

A year ago, the 5-foot-10, 200-pound Henderson led the entire state (all classifications) with 46 rushing touchdowns, while earning 2,636 rushing yards. He averaged 219.7 yards per game and 13.5 yards per carry despite sitting out the majority of the second half of Tiger games. He also caught two passes for 26 yards and two TDs and even threw one touchdown off 4-of-6 passes.

He was named the Dothan Eagle Player of the Year and was chosen the Class 1A Back of the Year in the state by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

The year before as a freshman, Henderson led the Tigers with 1,115 yards rushing and 24 touchdowns over 11 games, averaging 101.4 yards per game.

Early Tuesday morning around 7 a.m., Henderson tweeted out, “BLESSED. Happy Heavenly Birthday Pops, lord knows I miss you with everything in me. The words were followed with a broken heart emoji. He then announced he would drop his Top 10 at noon. The tweet featured a photo from several years ago of him and his dad following a youth football game.